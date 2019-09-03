The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (25); 2-0; 309
2. McGill-Toolen (1); 2-0; 227
3. Central-Phenix City; 1-1; 206
4. Thompson; 2-0; 188
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 161
6. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 119
7. Theodore; 2-0; 98
8. Lee-Montgomery; 2-0; 81
9. Austin; 2-0; 44
10. Auburn; 1-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 13, Vestavia Hills (1-0) 2, James Clemens (0-2) 1.
--
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 2-0; 296
2. Pinson Valley (3); 1-1; 228
3. Muscle Shoals (1); 2-0; 210
4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 187
5. Hueytown; 2-0; 158
6. Oxford; 2-0; 115
7. Blount; 2-0; 103
8. Opelika; 2-0; 89
9. Wetumpka; 1-1; 34
10. Carver-Montgomery; 2-0; 12
Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (2-0) 11, Jackson-Olin (1-1) 8, Dothan (1-1) 7, Fort Payne (2-0) 5, x-Spanish Fort (1-1) 5, Chelsea (1-1) 4, Shades Valley (1-0) 4, x-Daphne (0-2) 2, Gardendale (2-0) 2, Albertville (1-0) 1, Paul Bryant (2-0) 1.
x-Records include forfeit loss by Daphne.
--
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (15); 1-0; 267
2. Demopolis (4); 2-0; 219
3. Central-Clay Co. (4); 1-0; 218
4. Ramsay (3); 1-1; 162
5. Etowah; 2-0; 159
6. Briarwood; 0-1; 153
7. Russellville; 1-0; 101
8. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 67
9. Pleasant Grove; 2-0; 33
10. Mortimer Jordan; 1-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) 17, Center Point (1-1) 17, Bibb Co. (2-0) 11, Vigor (0-1) 9, Madison Co. (1-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (2-0) 4, Corner (2-0) 4, Springville (2-0) 4, Sylacauga (2-0) 4, Greenville (1-1) 2, Jemison (2-0) 1.
--
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (26); 1-0; 312
2. Hokes Bluff; 1-0; 227
3. American Chr.; 2-0; 208
4. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 174
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 140
6. Andalusia; 1-1; 134
7. Headland; 2-0; 107
8. Jacksonville; 1-1; 73
9. Good Hope; 2-0; 24
10. Holtville; 1-0; 17
Others receiving votes: North Jackson (0-1) 15, Childersburg (2-0) 12, Brooks (1-1) 11, Sipsey Valley (2-0) 9, St. John Paul II (2-0) 9, Montevallo (1-1) 5, Anniston (0-1) 2, Deshler (0-2) 2, Williamson (1-0) 1.
--
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (23); 1-0; 303
2. Piedmont (2); 1-0; 228
3. Gordo (1); 2-0; 208
4. Randolph Co.; 1-0; 175
5. Pike Co.; 1-0; 159
6. Providence Chr.; 2-0; 137
7. Midfield; 1-0; 91
8. St. James; 2-0; 60
9. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 54
10. Geraldine; 1-1; 33
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (1-0) 10, Saks (1-1) 8, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 8, Winfield (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-0) 1, Clements (2-0) 1, Excel (1-0) 1, Pike Road (2-0) 1, Pisgah (1-0) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (1-1) 1.
--
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (26); 1-0; 312
2. Luverne; 1-0; 227
3. Ohatchee; 1-0; 171
4. Abbeville; 1-0; 144
5. Addison; 1-1; 138
6. Collinsville; 2-0; 133
7. Leroy; 0-1; 121
8. Reeltown; 2-0; 79
9. Colbert Co.; 2-0; 60
10. Aliceville; 0-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Daleville (2-0) 26, Cottage Hill (1-0) 20, Highland Home (0-1) 4, Red Bay (2-0) 4, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 2, Cedar Bluff (1-0) 1, J.U. Blacksher (2-0) 1, Winston Co. (2-0) 1.
--
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 1-0; 296
2. Maplesville (3); 1-0; 236
3. Sweet Water; 1-0; 202
4. Brantley; 1-0; 178
5. Lanett (1); 2-0; 168
6. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 111
7. South Lamar; 1-0; 90
8. Linden; 1-1; 61
9. Spring Garden; 0-1; 37
10. Decatur Heritage; 2-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Millry (1-0) 21, R.A. Hubbard (2-0) 21, Elba (1-1) 14, Georgiana (1-1) 9, Marion Co. (2-0) 6, Winterboro (2-0) 5, Donoho (1-0) 1, Fruitdale (2-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1.
--
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (24); 1-0; 305
2. Glenwood (1); 3-0; 236
3. Wilcox Aca.; 2-0; 193
4. Chambers Aca. (1); 2-0; 182
5. Monroe Aca.; 1-1; 154
6. Escambia Aca.; 0-1; 130
7. Macon-East; 1-0; 105
8. Edgewood; 2-0; 91
9. Southern Aca.; 2-0; 19
10. Crenshaw Chr.; 1-0; 16
Others receiving votes: Pike Liberal Arts (1-1) 12, Lee-Scott (1-1) 11, Morgan Aca. (0-2) 7, Bessemer Aca. (1-2) 5, Springwood (2-0) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-1) 4, South Choctaw Aca. (1-1) 3, Lowndes Aca. (1-0) 2, Jackson Aca. (1-0) 1, Lakeside (0-1) 1.
