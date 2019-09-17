The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
(Local teams in bold)
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 4-0; 295
2. McGill-Toolen (4); 3-0; 238
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 3-1; 209
4. Hoover; 3-1; 193
5. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 137
6. Theodore; 4-0; 113
7. Lee-Montgomery; 4-0; 106
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 88
9. Austin; 4-0; 61
10. Vestavia Hills; 3-0; 33
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (2-2) 3, Auburn (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-0) 2, Murphy (3-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.
--
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (22); 4-0; 300
2. Pinson Valley (4); 3-1; 242
3. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 212
4. Hueytown; 3-0; 172
5. Oxford; 4-0; 143
6. Opelika; 4-0; 128
7. Clay-Chalkville; 3-1; 98
8. Carver-Montgomery; 4-0; 69
9. Blount; 3-1; 30
10. Bessemer City; 3-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (4-0) 16, Wetumpka (2-2) 16, St. Paul's (3-1) 15, Gardendale (4-0) 12, Helena (2-1) 3, Chelsea (3-1) 2.
--
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (22); 3-0; 298
2. Central-Clay Co. (2); 3-0; 228
3. Ramsay (2); 3-1; 209
4. Etowah; 4-0; 188
5. Russellville; 3-0; 143
6. Demopolis; 3-1; 97
7. Madison Aca.; 3-1; 96
8. Bibb Co.; 4-0; 87
9. Center Point; 3-1; 42
10. Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (2-0) 19, Sylacauga (4-0) 17, Vigor (2-1) 10, Jackson (3-0) 6, Briarwood (1-2) 5, Citronelle (4-0) 2, Faith-Mobile (3-0) 1.
--
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (26); 3-0; 312
2. American Chr.; 3-0; 230
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-0; 208
4. Jacksonville; 3-1; 154
5. Good Hope; 4-0; 128
6. Hokes Bluff; 2-1; 106
7. Andalusia; 2-2; 91
8. Brooks; 3-1; 75
9. Escambia Co.; 3-0; 54
10 (tie). Headland; 3-1; 28
10 (tie). Oneonta; 2-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Montevallo (3-1) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 13, Anniston (2-1) 8, Trinity (2-2) 8, Williamson (2-1) 7, Deshler (2-2) 6, Handley (2-1) 5, Priceville (2-1) 3, Lincoln (2-1) 2, Fairview (3-1) 1, Talladega (2-1) 1.
--
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (20); 3-0; 294
2. Piedmont (5); 3-0; 241
3. Gordo (1); 4-0; 211
4. Pike Co.; 3-0; 176
5. Providence Chr.; 4-0; 159
6. Midfield; 3-0; 113
7. Randolph Co.; 2-1; 92
8. St. James; 4-0; 91
9. Geraldine; 3-1; 50
10. Walter Wellborn; 4-0; 26
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (3-0) 22, Susan Moore (4-0) 3, Mobile Chr. (1-2) 2, Pike Road (4-0) 1, Thomasville (2-1) 1.
--
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (26); 3-0; 312
2. Luverne; 3-0; 228
3. Ohatchee; 3-0; 183
4. Abbeville; 3-0; 159
5. Leroy; 2-1; 129
6. Reeltown; 4-0; 127
7. Colbert Co.; 4-0; 105
8. Aliceville; 2-1; 55
9. Collinsville; 3-1; 54
10. Red Bay; 4-0; 38
Others receiving votes: Addison (2-2) 33, Cottage Hill (3-0) 23, G.W. Long (3-0) 11, Goshen (3-0) 7, Highland Home (2-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (3-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (4-0) 4, Ranburne (3-0) 3, Daleville (3-1) 1.
--
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (18); 3-0; 288
2. Maplesville (7); 3-0; 249
3. Sweet Water (1); 3-0; 201
4. Brantley; 3-0; 176
5. Lanett; 4-0; 162
6. Pickens Co.; 3-0; 116
7. South Lamar; 3-0; 98
8. Spring Garden; 2-1; 64
9. Decatur Heritage; 4-0; 55
10. Linden; 2-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Elba (3-1) 15, Millry (2-1) 13, Marion Co. (4-0) 9, Donoho (3-0) 4, R.A. Hubbard (3-1) 4, Isabella (3-0) 3.
--
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (18); 1-1; 283
2. Wilcox Aca. (6); 4-0; 239
3. Chambers Aca. (2); 4-0; 217
4. Bessemer Aca.; 3-2; 146
5. Macon-East; 2-0; 145
6. Edgewood; 4-0; 142
7. Glenwood; 4-1; 90
8. Crenshaw Chr.; 3-0; 76
9. Southern Aca.; 3-0; 68
10. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 3-1; 45
Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (1-2) 12, Monroe Aca. (2-2) 10, South Choctaw Aca. (2-2) 7, Lowndes Aca. (2-1) 2.
