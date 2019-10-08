The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 6-0; 274
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 6-0; 221
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 6-1; 194
4. Hoover; 5-1; 175
5. Mountain Brook; 6-0; 141
6. Theodore; 6-0; 122
7. Sparkman; 6-0; 87
8. Prattville; 5-1; 49
9. Vestavia Hills; 5-1; 41
10. Austin; 5-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (6-1) 24, James Clemens (4-2) 6, Auburn (4-2) 1.
--
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (24); 7-0; 288
2. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 213
3. Oxford; 6-0; 193
4. Hueytown; 6-0; 166
5. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 138
6. Blount; 5-1; 96
7. Bessemer City; 6-0; 90
8. Opelika; 5-1; 75
9. St. Paul's; 4-1; 47
10. Gardendale; 6-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Helena (5-1) 14, Stanhope Elmore (6-1) 10, Clay-Chalkville (4-2) 6, Athens (5-1) 5, Fort Payne (5-1) 5, Dothan (5-2) 2.
--
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (22); 6-0; 281
2. Ramsay (2); 6-1; 219
3. Russellville; 6-0; 176
4. Bibb Co.; 7-0; 150
5. Madison Aca.; 5-1; 146
6. Center Point; 6-1; 107
7. Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 81
8. Central-Clay Co.; 4-2; 58
9. Alexandria; 5-0; 56
10. Etowah; 6-1; 49
Others receiving votes: Faith-Mobile (6-0) 18, Mortimer Jordan (5-2) 13, Briarwood (4-2) 7, Jackson (5-1) 6, Rehobeth (6-1) 1.
--
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (24); 6-0; 288
2. American Chr.; 6-0; 215
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 7-0; 193
4. Northside; 6-1; 141
5. Jacksonville; 5-2; 140
6. Deshler; 5-2; 113
7. Brooks; 4-2; 89
8. Good Hope; 5-1; 62
9. Andalusia; 4-3; 31
10. Oneonta; 4-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Williamson (4-2) 23, Hokes Bluff (4-2) 12, Fayette Co. (5-2) 9, Anniston (3-3) 6, Escambia Co. (4-2) 6, Handley (4-2) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-4) 3, Fairview (4-2) 2, Lincoln (4-2) 2, Priceville (4-2) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.
--
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 6-0; 275
2. Gordo (3); 6-0; 218
3. Pike Co.; 6-0; 196
4. Randolph Co.; 5-1; 150
5. Flomaton; 5-1; 141
6. Walter Wellborn; 7-0; 123
7. Pike Road; 7-0; 101
8. Providence Chr.; 6-1; 50
9. Midfield; 4-1; 41
10. Susan Moore; 7-0; 31
Others receiving votes: St. James (5-1) 22, Fultondale (5-1) 10, Geraldine (5-2) 5, Lauderdale Co. (6-1) 5.
--
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (23); 6-0; 285
2. Luverne; 6-0; 214
3. Ohatchee (1); 6-0; 182
4. Reeltown; 7-0; 162
5. Leroy; 5-1; 138
6. Aliceville; 5-1; 101
7. Collinsville; 5-1; 82
8. Red Bay; 6-0; 74
9. G.W. Long; 6-0; 37
10. Addison; 5-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Ranburne (6-0) 19, Highland Home (5-1) 16, Abbeville (4-2) 10, J.U. Blacksher (6-1) 9, Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Cottage Hill (5-1) 5, Goshen (5-1) 4, Ariton (5-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (5-1) 2.
--
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (23); 6-0; 285
2. Sweet Water (1); 5-0; 213
3. Lanett; 6-0; 188
4. Maplesville; 5-1; 159
5. Spring Garden; 5-1; 121
6. Decatur Heritage; 7-0; 108
7. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 101
8. Brantley; 5-1; 85
9. Isabella; 6-0; 45
10. South Lamar; 5-1; 41
Others receiving votes: Millry (5-1) 15, Appalachian (6-1) 3, Waterloo (6-1) 2, Donoho (4-1) 1, Valley Head (5-1) 1.
--
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wilcox Aca. (16); 6-0; 252
2. Chambers Aca. (2); 7-0; 212
3. Autauga Aca. (5); 3-2; 180
4. Edgewood (1); 6-0; 173
5. Glenwood; 6-1; 148
6. Macon-East; 4-1; 110
7. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-0; 109
8. Bessemer Aca.; 5-3; 88
9. Southern Aca.; 4-1; 45
10. Monroe Aca.; 5-2; 24
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-3) 22, Lee-Scott (4-2) 5.
