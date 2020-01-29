This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season. Teams are submitted for consideration by their area’s sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (26-1)
2. Foley (27-2)
3. Theodore (24-3)
4. Spain Park (25-4)
5. McGill-Toolen (22-5)
6. Austin (22-5)
7. Gadsden City (22-5)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (17-8)
9. Vestavia Hills (20-9)
10. Central-Phenix City (17-6)
Others nominated: Auburn (18-8), Davidson (16-10), Florence (18-8), Sparkman (15-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (26-2)
2. Athens (22-3)
3. Carver-Birmingham (24-5)
4. Lee-Huntsville (22-7)
5. Eufaula (23-5)
6. McAdory (21-5)
7. Opelika (22-6)
8. Dothan (19-3)
9. Homewood (23-2)
10. Carver-Montgomery (19-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (23-2), Chelsea (22-5), Hartselle (17-11), Park Crossing (20-7), Pelham (19-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (21-4)
2. Charles Henderson (22-0)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (22-3)
4. Madison Academy (24-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (21-4)
6. East Limestone (22-3)
7. LeFlore (22-6)
8. Center Point (16-4)
9. Shelby Co. (18-4)
10. West Point (20-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (17-10), Jackson (20-5), Marbury (21-8), Mortimer Jordan (20-9).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (22-4)
2. Greensboro (23-1)
3. Anniston (20-3)
4. North Jackson (18-7)
5. Priceville (17-9)
6. Hokes Bluff (21-7)
7. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
8. Childersburg (23-4)
9. Trinity (18-6)
10. Deshler (18-8)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (16-11), Handley (18-7), Headland (18-4).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (16-1)
2. Pisgah (23-3)
3. Prattville Christian (26-2)
4. Susan Moore (22-3)
5. Pike Road (22-4)
6. Midfield (20-8)
7. Lauderdale Co. (22-5)
8. Montgomery Academy (19-6)
9. Glencoe (19-8)
10. Phil Campbell (18-5)
Others nominated: Plainview (17-9), Straughn (16-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Collinsville (22-2)
2. Cold Springs (23-3)
3. G.W. Long (20-5)
4. Geneva Co. (19-5)
5. Fyffe (22-5)
6. Sacred Heart (19-7)
7. Sand Rock (18-8)
8. Central-Hayneville (19-3)
9. Hatton (22-5)
10. Ider (20-6)
Others nominated: Addison (17-2), Cedar Bluff (13-14), Reeltown (12-4), Samson (17-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (27-2)
2. Skyline (22-3)
3. St. Luke's (19-4)
4. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)
5. Loachapoka (21-7)
6. Belgreen (18-8)
7. Decatur Heritage (14-11)
8. Georgiana (14-6)
9. Phillips (12-11)
10. Pleasant Home (14-5)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (16-9), Elba (17-7), Falkville (16-8), Kinston (11-5), McIntosh (18-5), Talladega Co. Central (19-7), Vina (18-7), Westminster-Oak Mountain 16-5).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (22-1)
2. Lee-Scott (19-2)
3. Glenwood (14-7)
4. Clarke Prep (19-6)
5. Monroe Academy (13-1)
6. Pickens Academy (14-5)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (19-7)
8. Springwood (14-6)
9. Patrician Academy (9-7)
10. Northside Methodist (13-10)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (14-7), Chambers Academy (12-5), Fort Dale Academy (11-6).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (26-2)
2. Lee-Montgomery (24-1)
3. Fairhope (18-4)
4. Hoover (21-8)
5. McGill-Toolen (20-7)
6. Oak Mountain (18-8)
7. Bob Jones (22-7)
8. Sparkman (19-10)
9. Thompson (20-9)
10. Austin (19-9)
Others nominated: Baker (17-7), Huntsville (3-24*), Mary Montgomery (16-6).
*--Record includes forfeits.
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (23-3)
2. Jemison-Huntsville (22-2)
3. Huffman (25-3)
4. Hartselle (22-5)
5. Northridge (24-4)
6. Lee-Huntsville (14-8)
7. Helena (21-7)
8. Oxford (18-8)
9. Baldwin Co. (17-5)
10. Albertville (21-4)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (17-6), Buckhorn (20-9), Carver-Montgomery (15-8), Eufaula (22-5), Hazel Green (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Muscle Shoals (17-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Fairfield (22-4)
2. Ramsay (20-7)
3. Woodlawn (19-8)
4. Wenonah (17-9)
5. East Limestone (19-6)
6. Lawrence Co. (22-4)
7. Pleasant Grove (13-5)
8. Tallassee (23-4)
9. St. Paul's (16-7)
10. Greenville (18-7)
Others nominated: Alexandria (16-5), Brewbaker Tech (17-9), Carroll-Ozark (3-26*), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-9), Guntersville (17-7), LeFlore (16-9), Marbury (21-8), Sylacauga (19-9).
*--Record includes forfeits.
CLASS 4A
1. Talladega (20-4)
2. Williamson (20-4)
3. Sumter Central (19-4)
4. Catholic-Montgomery (23-4)
5. UMS-Wright (22-5)
6. Good Hope (23-3)
7. Montevallo (21-6)
8. Anniston (16-8)
9. Jacksonville (17-4)
10. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (21-5), BTW-Tuskegee (17-7), Clarke Co. (15-6), Danville (16-7), Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5), Oneonta (20-5), White Plains (18-11).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (21-3)
2. Plainview (24-4)
3. Thomasville (15-1)
4. Mobile Christian (19-7)
5. Lauderdale Co. (18-7)
6. Winfield (24-4)
7. Oakman (19-5)
8. Pike Co. (17-5)
9. Pike Road (18-5)
10. New Hope (17-7)
Others nominated: Dadeville (14-7), Saks (14-7), St. Michael (14-8).
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (24-0)
2. Fyffe (27-2)
3. Vincent (20-2)
4. North Sand Mountain (17-6)
5. Southeastern-Blount (18-3)
6. Tanner (16-5)
7. Calhoun (14-12)
8. J.U. Blacksher (21-3)
9. Geneva Co. (20-5)
10. Westbrook Christian (17-11)
Others nominated: Barbour Co. (20-9), Red Bay (16-5), Sacred Heart (12-14), Sand Rock (16-9), Sheffield (17-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (18-7)
2. Cornerstone-Birmingham (18-7)
3. Keith (20-6)
4. Skyline (25-3)
5. Covenant Christian (21-2)
6. Lanett (15-9)
7. Belgreen (23-5)
8. Francis Marion (19-6)
9. Jacksonville Christian (18-5)
10. Florala (19-5)
Others nominated: Brantley (16-4), Georgiana (19-6), Lindsay Lane (19-10), Millry (15-4), Spring Garden (19-5), Whitesburg Christian (14-9).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (24-1)
2. Autauga Academy (12-3)
3. Southern Academy (20-3)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (17-4)
5. Lee-Scott (17-4)
6. Glenwood (19-8)
7. Chambers Academy (15-3)
8. Lakeside (13-6)
9. Edgewood (13-8)
10. Heritage Christian (19-5)
Others nominated: Bessemer Academy (10-8), Macon-East (17-12), Monroe Academy (11-4), Morgan Academy (13-7), Pike Liberal Arts (13-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.