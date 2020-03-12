Boys
Nick Whitten
Deshler
Whitten threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 batters over seven innings, as Deshler beat Covenant Christian 6-0 recently. Whitten was named as an honorable mention to the 2019 Class 4A All-State baseball team as a freshman.
Girls
Kelley Baugus
Wayne County
Baugus scored 13 points in a region quarterfinal loss to McKenzie to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career. "She's a great kid that has had a great four-year career who has worked really, really hard for us," coach Molly Ashley said. "She's going to do big things in the future. She's a good girl, good student and so we're really proud of her."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Lauderdale County’s Slade Brown and Muscle Shoals’ Caleb McDougle. Girls: Mars Hill’s Riley Vaughn and Florence’s Olivia Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.