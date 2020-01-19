RED BAY — Will Bonner’s four-point play early in the third quarter gave Belgreen (20-5,7-0) it’s biggest push in its quest to defeat Red Bay (12-4,5-0) in the Franklin County Tournament Finals, 61-41.
The play came 29 seconds into the third quarter and lit the spark that helped Belgreen go outscore the Tigers 31-16 after halftime.
A back-and-forth first half saw both teams trade blows on numerous consecutive possessions. Entering the third quarter, Belgreen was nursing a 30-25 lead
But Bonner, who ended with 24 points, didn’t take any of the credit for the big momentum play but credited a teammate for providing much of the momentum.
“Well, when Scout (Bragwell) gets hot you can't stop him,” Bonner said. “ He made some big time plays and that’s what we needed from him mostly.”
Bragwell ended with 20 points, with 18 coming in the second half.
Bragwell made five consecutive 3-point shots — two in the third quarter and three in the fourth.
Belgreen head coach Marty Cooper was glad that both Bonner and Bragwell gave them two key pushes to break the game open.
“It’s a big swing from that," Cooper said. “Will makes that big shot and Scout did what he did and it kinda just broke it open. It was a very competitive game right up until that point.”
Belgreen’s win didn't come without challenges. The first quarter saw Bonner trade baskets with Red Bay’s Tanner Hamilton, who had seven of his team’s 12 points. Hamilton finished with 10 points.
Bonner and his brother Colin responded each time to Red Bay's challenge. The two combined for 24 of the Bulldogs 30 points first-hlaf points, as Colin Bonner finished with 14 points.
Cooper was glad his team came away with the county title.
“It feels great,” Cooper said. “ You know we are a small community and it's important for our school and community. The team just couldn’t have played any better. It was just a great team effort and everybody we put in the game made an impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.