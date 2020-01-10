RUSSELLVILLE — With 6:30 remaining, Belgreen’s Ansley Tate snatched down one of her 14 rebounds and immediately threw a long pass to Kaley Chandler for a basket.
The play summarized much of Belgreen’s night in what was a 75-47 Class 1A, Area 12 win over Vina in a game that matched two teams with a combined 29 wins.
Belgreen (15-5, 2-2) won the rematch after Vina (15-4, 3-2) took the first meeting 54-53 this season.
Belgreen coach Chad Green was pleased his team bounced back from that earlier loss.
“Any area game is a big game for us,” Green said. “I was just glad that we were able to improve in many areas and perform well.”
Green emphasized pace throughout the game, and the Bulldogs responded. They took advantage of a sizable rebounding edge and a defensive effort that forced a variety of turnovers to score in transition.
“We wanted to really push the basketball,” Green said. “We’ve got multiple girls that can push the basketball. We felt like we have good guards and post players so we certainly wanted to use our advantage.”
Post players like Tate, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Emma Dempsey, who ended with 11 points, established their presence in the paint by coming up with several blocks and grabbed nearly every rebound.
Others, such as Autumn Bragwell and Gracie Dempsey, did their damage from the perimeter. Bragwell finished with a game-high 21 points and Gracie Dempsey finished with 10 points. Both players combined for a high number of steals or tipped passes that led to fast break points and easy opportunities at the rim.
Bragwell immediately recognized the Bulldogs could control the pace of play as early as the first quarter.
“That was something that we saw early in the first,” Bragwell said. “That’s always just one of our main things. We’re faster than every team. So when we use that to our advantage than we are usually unstoppable.”
Vina was led by sophomore Rayleigh Guin with 18 points.
