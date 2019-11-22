Girls
Lexington 47, Brooks 31
LEXINGTON (47)
James 17, Stults 8, Allen 7, Pettus 6, Hanback 4, Grossheim 3
Turner 2.
BROOKS (31)
McDaniel 10, Patterson 8, Alley 6, Akins 3
Halftime: Lexington 35, Brooks 21
--
Phillips 69, Winston County 36
WINSTON COUNTY (36)
Wright 5, Holt 9, Kelly 1, Lindsay 7, Wakefield 9, Hill 2, Wakefield 2.
PHILLIPS (69)
McCollum 18, hallman 13, hyde 5, Temple 31, Lauderdale 2.
Halftime: Phillips 47, Winston County 21
Records: Phillips 1-1; Winston County n/a
--
Russellville 39, Colbert County 34
RUSSELLVILLE (39)
Murray 18, Cox 2, Glass 9, Sikes 5, Taylor 3, Logan 2.
COLBERT COUNTY (34)
Nalls 10, Fuqua 9, Ricks 7, Pillar 3, Taylor 2, Fuller 2, Cooper 1.
Halftime: Russellville 21, Colbert County 12.
Records: Colbert County 0-2; Russellville n/a
--
Belgreen 62, Winfield 57
WINFIELD (57)
Junkin 8, Tittle 21, Crumpton 18, Guin 10.
BELGREEN (62)
Bragwell 21, G. Desmpsey 7, Tate 17, E. Dempsey 17.
Halftime: Belgreen 33, Winfield 27
Records: n/a
--
Boys
Deshler 69, R.A. Hubbard 43
DESHLER (69)
Green 17, Thirlkill 17, Malone 7, Minetree 7, Anderson 5, Ricks 4, Hester 4, Wright 4, Jeffreys 2, Willingham 2
R.A. HUBBARD (43)
Steward 12, Johnson 8, Hampton 7, McCoy 7, Cobb 4, Bibbs 4, Perkins 1
Halftime: Deshler 35 R.A. Hubbard, 17
--
Lauderdale County 79, Elkmont 52
ELKMONT (52)
Robinson 13, C. Smith 12, Boyd 7, Parker 6, L. Smith 4, Morris 4, Broadway 3, Lowery 2, Boldin 1
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (79)
Smith 29, Mitchell 15, McIntyre 11, Fuqua 8, Hammell 5, Shanes 4, Wisdom 3, Stanfield 2
--
Brooks 52, Lexington 35
LEXINGTON (35)
West 9, Martin 5, Wiseman 1, Gray 11, Nash 3, Lamar 6.
BROOKS (52)
Wood 2, Ashley 9, Lewis 9, Villalata 11, Condon 1, Murks 7, Doerflinger 4, Daniel 9.
Halftime: Brooks 30, Lexington 15
--
Sheffield 72, Colbert Heights 55
COLBERT HEIGHTS (55)
Shaw 24, Balta 2, Castle 4, Ward 6, Davis 2, Tedford 3, Seal 2, Olive 12.
SHEFFIELD (72)
Doss 10, Smith 11, Jones 15, Goodman 15, Williams 15, Bowling 6.
Halftime: Sheffield 37, Colbert Heights 22
Records: Sheffield 4-0; Colbert Heights n/a
