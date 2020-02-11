Girls
Deshler 88, Brooks 67
DESHLER (88)
S. Thirlkill 10, T. Thirlkill 4, Ramson 10, Collinsworth 24, Crook 8, Siegel 12, Clemmons 15, Sanford 7, Mobley 2
BROOKS (67)
Alley 6, Mullins 14, Patterson 16, Partrick 6, McAdams 7, Akins 2, McDaniel 16
Halftime: Deshler 41, Brooks 34
Records: Deshler 21-10; Brooks 15-14
--
Rogers 66, West Limestone 32
ROGERS (66)
Jones 18, Hankins 18, Pounders 11, Krieger 11, Brown 3, Davis 2, Jackson 2, Rogers 1.
WEST LIMESTONE (32)
Cassidy Winter 13, Carlie Belle Winter 8, Craig 5, Rose 3, Clemmons 2, Flannagan 1
Halftime: Rogers 48, West Limestone 20
Records: Rogers 25-4
--
Phil Campbell 39, Lexington 35
LEXINGTON (35)
Stults 7, Allen 7, James 7, L. Hanback 5, Grossheim 4, White 2, M. Hanback 2, Turner 1
PHIL CAMPBELL (39)
Thomas 14, Mills 10, Allen 6, Cook 4, Branch 3, Taylor 2
Half: Phil Campbell 16, Lexington 16
Records: Lexington 14-11; Phil Campbell 19-6
--
Mars Hill 68, Belgreen 43
BELGREEN (43)
Tate, G. Dempsey 9, E. Dempsey 9, Bragwell 6, K. Dempsey 2, Green 2
MARS HILL (68)
Vaughn 23, Johns 19, Wright 8, Mitchell 6, Thigpen 5, O’Kelley 3, Killen 2, Allen 2
Half: Belgreen 25, Mars Hill 22
Records: Belgreen 20-9; Mars Hill 26-7
--
Phillips 67, Covenant Christian 40
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (40)
Gann 18, Ragan 15, James 4, Scott 3.
PHILLIPS (67)
Hallman 30, McCollum 20, Temple 14, Lauderdale 1, Veal 2.
Halftime: Phillips 28, Covenant Christian 25
--
Lauderdale County 58, East Lawrence 34
EAST LAWRENCE (34)
Goode 9, Izquierdo 9, Jackson 7, Dutton 4, Liles 4, Whetstone 1.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (58)
Smith 17, Maner 16, Tate 8, Belew 6, L. Childress 4, R. Childress 2, Adams 3, Putman 2.
Halftime: Lauderdale County 39, East Lawrence 13
--
Collinwood 54, Santa Fe 25
COLLINWOOD (54)
Retherford 15, Gray 10, Whitehead 9, Gobbel 1,Robertson 3, Kautsky 3, Kelly 11, Siems 2.
SANTA FE (25
Slaughter 4, Adkson 2, Bates 5, Bates 2, Warf 11.
Halftime: Collinwood 29, Santa Fe 15
