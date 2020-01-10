Girls Boxes
Belgreen 68, Brilliant 18
BELGREEN (68)
Bragwell 11, Willingham 4, Borden 2, Chandler 19, Green 9, Tate 14, Blackburn 9
BRILLIANT (18)
Kois 2, Handley 6, Humphries 8, Barnett 2
Halftime: Belgreen 41, Brilliant 13
Records: Belgreen (15-5, 4-2)
--
Brooks 66, West Limestone 55
BROOKS (66)
Mullins 7, Patterson 20, Garrett 5, Partrick 15, McAdams 10, Akins 2, McDaniel 7
WEST LIMESTONE (55)
Carlie Winter 15, Craig 3, Cassidy Winter 20, Clemmons 2, Rose 3
Halftime: Brooks 31, West Limestone 26
Records: Brooks (12-10, 3-0)
--
Fayette County 58, Haleyville 52
FAYETTE COUNTY (58)
Cox 14, Nelson 10, Files 14, Savage 14, Collins 6
HALEYVILLE (52)
Kutis 6, K.B. Boyles 2, M. Boyles 10, Callahan 10, Gilbert 14, Caine 7, Aldridge 13
Halftime: Fayette County 28, Haleyville 21
Records: Fayette County (10-6, 2-2), Haleyville (8-9, 2-2)
--
Lauderdale County 63, Clements 32
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (63)
Maner 21, Smith 12, Tate 11, Belew 9, Adams 6, Putman 2, Dickerson 2
CLEMENTS (32)
Trent 17, Anderson 4, Gordon 4, Gonzalez 2, McElyea 5
Halftime: Lauderdale County 46, Clements 26
Records: Lauderdale County (18-4, 4-0)
--
Rogers 60, Wilson 31
ROGERS (60)
Krieger 27, Hankins 17, Jones 4, Brown 10, Pounders 2
WILSON (31)
Liverett 10, Irons 8, Bevis 7, Peters 4, Marks 2
Halftime: Rogers 39, Wilson 15
Records: Rogers (16-4, 6-0)
--
Summertown 52, Wayne County 31
SUMMERTOWN (52)
Jones 19, Burdette 12, Burleson 6, Braiser 2, Wilson 2, Long 9, Emerson 2
WAYNE COUNTY (31)
Lee 1, Gallian 10, McClain 5, Baugus 5
Halftime: Summertown 26, Wayne County 17
Records: Wayne County (9-4)
--
Waterloo 50, Cherokee 19
WATERLOO (50)
Simmons 14, Peralta 11, Summerhill 10, Sisk 6, Crider 4 Lambert 2, Hutcheson 2, Bond 1, Scott 1
CHEROKEE (19)
Qualls 9, Sanderson 7, Cole 3
Halftime: Waterloo 31, Cherokee 12
--
Mars Hill 50, Shoals Christian 13
MARS HILL (50)
Mitchell 13, Johns 12, Thigpen 9, Allen 6, O’Kelley 4, Howton 3, Bowerman 1
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (13)
Davis 5, Rutledge 4, Cole 2, Ross 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 31, Shoals Christian 4
--
Deshler 48, Central 29
DESHLER (48)
Thirlkill 13, Siegel 9, Crook 8, Sanford 7, Linville 4, Ramson 4, Collinsworth 2, Clemmons 1
Central (29)
L. Keener 15, A. Keener 6, Huffaker 2, Ricks 2, Broadfoot 1, Fowlkes 1, Mitchell 1
Halftime: Deshler 26, Central 22
--
Florence 58, James Clemens 45
FLORENCE (58)
Ke. Hawkins 21, Liner 2, Weakley 12, Hawkins 6, Ingram 2, Finch 3, Thomas 3.
JAMES CLEMENS (45)
Jolly 1, Keith 1, Jackson 14, Yancey 18, Coleman 2.
Halftime: James Clemens 29, Florence 25
Records: Florence 13-6; James Clemens n/a
--
Collinwood 58, Perry County 46
COLLINWOOD (58)
Harris 3, Retherford 14, Gray 1, Whitehead 14, Kautsky 10, Kelly 14, Siems 2.
PERRY COUNTY (46)
Bradford 7, Klase 7, Tatum 12, Cossill 4, Monroe 7, Whitt 5, Troll 4
Halftime: Collinwood 30, Perry County 27.
--
Boys
Central 72, Deshler 70
CENTRAL (72)
McCay 23, Hall 14, Hanback 11, Brewer 10, Palmer 7, Glover 5, Lovelady 2
DESHLER (70)
Wright 21, Hester 20, R. Malone 12, Thirlkill 7, Minetree 6, M. Malone 2, Collinsworth 2
Halftime: Deshler 38, Central 37
Records: Central (4-13, 2-2), Deshler (13-8, 4-1)
--
Wilson 49, Rogers 47
WILSON (49)
Leahy 1, Cagle 8, Hetrick 4, Silva 3, Parrish 24, Flippo 7
ROGERS (47)
Bradley 12, Farris 9, Wallace 7, Peoples 2, Gray 2, Hendrix 10, Ward 3, Davis 2
Halftime: Wilson 24, Rogers 19
Records: Wilson (7-11, 3-1) Rogers (3-14, 0-6)
--
Summertown 76, Wayne County 32
SUMMERTOWN (76)
Moser 8, Butler 3, Baugus 6, Goss 4, Kelley 3, Whitson 6, Dixon 2
WAYNE COUNTY (32)
Burleson 29, Trousdale 4, Akins 7, Chapman 5, Smith 2, Mattox 4, Higdon 4, Grant Burleson 8, Gobble 3, Edminston 2, Trotter 4, Morrow 4
--
Mars Hill 87, Shoals Christian 27
MARS HILL (87)
Bowerman 17, Connor 15, Crowden 14, James 13, Cox 12, White 10, Hargett 6
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (27)
Deaton 7, Hughes 5, Edmonds 4, J. Storie 4, S. Storie 3, Shewbart 3, Akin 1
Halftime: Mars Hill 54, Shoals Christian 16
Records: Mars Hill (11-6, 5-1)
--
James Clemens 53, Florence 42
JAMES CLEMENS (53)
T. Walker 9, Brooks 8, Green 3, K. Walker 6, Roberts 9, Frazier 14, Quarles 4
FLORENCE (42)
Beckwith 14, Berge 5, Jones 3, Lee 5, Joplin 3, Watson 8, Anderson 1, Champagne 3
Halftime: Florence 26, James Clemens 24
Records: Florence (12-5, 1-1)
--
Sheffield 66, Colbert County 51
SHEFFIELD (66)
Smith 7, Jones 4, Doss 16, Goodman 10, Carroll 7, Hood 3, Williams 6, Bowling 13
COLBERT COUNTY (51)
Rowell 16, C. Berryman 4, J. Merritt, J. Butler 8, Collins 5, Whisman 2, Nelms 8, S. Berryman 6, Bates 2
Halftime: Sheffield 35, Colbert County 24
Records: Sheffield (13-5, 6-2), Colbert County (3-14, 1-6)
--
Lauderdale County 71, Clements 29
LAUDRDALE COUNTY (71)
Fuqua 11, Mitchell 11, McIntyre 11, Grisham 7, Smith 7, Shanes 5, Stanfield 5, Hammell 5, Romine 4, Wisdom 2
CLEMENTS (29
Patrick 12, Farrar 7, Crenshaw 5, Starnes 3, Ezell 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 42, Clements 17
Red Bay 55, Addison 41
RED BAY (55)
B. Ray 13, Allison 10, Hamilton 8, Shewbart 8, A. Ray 6, Corum 4, Glover 4, Bays 2,
ADDISON (41)
Hiller 20, X. Barley 8, Roberts 5, McLamb 4, Q. Barley 2, Gilbreath 2
Halftime: Red Bay 37, Addison 18
Haleyville 52, Fayette County 49
HALEYVILLE (52)
Blanton 21, Gilbert 9, Long 6, Dye 6 , West 4, Yarbrough 3 Barry 1 Lambert 2, Barry 1
FAYETTE COUNTY (49)
Swanigan 11, Moore 8, Savage 8, Whitley 6, Cannon 5, Hammonds 4, Stawbridge 4
Halftime: Fayette County 33, Haleyville 23
--
Tharptpwn 95, Vina 48
VINA (48)
Griffith 9, Purdue 9, Stidham 9, Miller 7, Byrd 4, Gann 3, Lawler 2.
THARPTOWN (95)
Garcia 22, Valdez 16, Nolen 13, Simmons 13, Lopez 13, Alfaro 8, Gomez 7, Moss 3.
Halftime: Tharptown 56, Vina 30
Records: Thaprtown 8-13; Vina n/a
--
JV girls
Deshler 56, Central 17
D - Wright 12; C - Nix, Wright 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.