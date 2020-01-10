Girls Boxes

Belgreen 68, Brilliant 18

BELGREEN (68)

Bragwell 11, Willingham 4, Borden 2, Chandler 19, Green 9, Tate 14, Blackburn 9

BRILLIANT (18)

Kois 2, Handley 6, Humphries 8, Barnett 2

Halftime: Belgreen 41, Brilliant 13

Records: Belgreen (15-5, 4-2)

--

Brooks 66, West Limestone 55

BROOKS (66)

Mullins 7, Patterson 20, Garrett 5, Partrick 15, McAdams 10, Akins 2, McDaniel 7

WEST LIMESTONE (55)

Carlie Winter 15, Craig 3, Cassidy Winter 20, Clemmons 2, Rose 3

Halftime: Brooks 31, West Limestone 26

Records: Brooks (12-10, 3-0)

--

Fayette County 58, Haleyville 52

FAYETTE COUNTY (58)

Cox 14, Nelson 10, Files 14, Savage 14, Collins 6

HALEYVILLE (52)

Kutis 6, K.B. Boyles 2, M. Boyles 10, Callahan 10, Gilbert 14, Caine 7, Aldridge 13

Halftime: Fayette County 28, Haleyville 21

Records: Fayette County (10-6, 2-2), Haleyville (8-9, 2-2)

--

Lauderdale County 63, Clements 32

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (63)

Maner 21, Smith 12, Tate 11, Belew 9, Adams 6, Putman 2, Dickerson 2

CLEMENTS (32)

Trent 17, Anderson 4, Gordon 4, Gonzalez 2, McElyea 5

Halftime: Lauderdale County 46, Clements 26

Records: Lauderdale County (18-4, 4-0)

--

Rogers 60, Wilson 31

ROGERS (60)

Krieger 27, Hankins 17, Jones 4, Brown 10, Pounders 2

WILSON (31)

Liverett 10, Irons 8, Bevis 7, Peters 4, Marks 2

Halftime: Rogers 39, Wilson 15

Records: Rogers (16-4, 6-0)

--

Summertown 52, Wayne County 31

SUMMERTOWN (52)

Jones 19, Burdette 12, Burleson 6, Braiser 2, Wilson 2, Long 9, Emerson 2

WAYNE COUNTY (31)

Lee 1, Gallian 10, McClain 5, Baugus 5

Halftime: Summertown 26, Wayne County 17

Records: Wayne County (9-4)

--

Waterloo 50, Cherokee 19

WATERLOO (50)

Simmons 14, Peralta 11, Summerhill 10, Sisk 6, Crider 4 Lambert 2, Hutcheson 2, Bond 1, Scott 1

CHEROKEE (19)

Qualls 9, Sanderson 7, Cole 3

Halftime: Waterloo 31, Cherokee 12

--

Mars Hill 50, Shoals Christian 13

MARS HILL (50)

Mitchell 13, Johns 12, Thigpen 9, Allen 6, O’Kelley 4, Howton 3, Bowerman 1

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (13)

Davis 5, Rutledge 4, Cole 2, Ross 2

Halftime: Mars Hill 31, Shoals Christian 4

--

Deshler 48, Central 29

DESHLER (48)

Thirlkill 13, Siegel 9, Crook 8, Sanford 7, Linville 4, Ramson 4, Collinsworth 2, Clemmons 1

Central (29)

L. Keener 15, A. Keener 6, Huffaker 2, Ricks 2, Broadfoot 1, Fowlkes 1, Mitchell 1

Halftime: Deshler 26, Central 22

--

Florence 58, James Clemens 45

FLORENCE (58)

Ke. Hawkins 21, Liner 2, Weakley 12, Hawkins 6, Ingram 2, Finch 3, Thomas 3.

JAMES CLEMENS (45)

Jolly 1, Keith 1, Jackson 14, Yancey 18, Coleman 2.

Halftime: James Clemens 29, Florence 25

Records: Florence 13-6; James Clemens n/a

--

Collinwood 58, Perry County 46

COLLINWOOD (58)

Harris 3, Retherford 14, Gray 1, Whitehead 14, Kautsky 10, Kelly 14, Siems 2.

PERRY COUNTY (46)

Bradford 7, Klase 7, Tatum 12, Cossill 4, Monroe 7, Whitt 5, Troll 4

Halftime: Collinwood 30, Perry County 27.

--

Boys

Central 72, Deshler 70

CENTRAL (72)

McCay 23, Hall 14, Hanback 11, Brewer 10, Palmer 7, Glover 5, Lovelady 2

DESHLER (70)

Wright 21, Hester 20, R. Malone 12, Thirlkill 7, Minetree 6, M. Malone 2, Collinsworth 2

Halftime: Deshler 38, Central 37

Records: Central (4-13, 2-2), Deshler (13-8, 4-1)

--

Wilson 49, Rogers 47

WILSON (49)

Leahy 1, Cagle 8, Hetrick 4, Silva 3, Parrish 24, Flippo 7

ROGERS (47)

Bradley 12, Farris 9, Wallace 7, Peoples 2, Gray 2, Hendrix 10, Ward 3, Davis 2

Halftime: Wilson 24, Rogers 19

Records: Wilson (7-11, 3-1) Rogers (3-14, 0-6)

--

Summertown 76, Wayne County 32

SUMMERTOWN (76)

Moser 8, Butler 3, Baugus 6, Goss 4, Kelley 3, Whitson 6, Dixon 2

WAYNE COUNTY (32)

Burleson 29, Trousdale 4, Akins 7, Chapman 5, Smith 2, Mattox 4, Higdon 4, Grant Burleson 8, Gobble 3, Edminston 2, Trotter 4, Morrow 4

--

Mars Hill 87, Shoals Christian 27

MARS HILL (87)

Bowerman 17, Connor 15, Crowden 14, James 13, Cox 12, White 10, Hargett 6

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (27)

Deaton 7, Hughes 5, Edmonds 4, J. Storie 4, S. Storie 3, Shewbart 3, Akin 1

Halftime: Mars Hill 54, Shoals Christian 16

Records: Mars Hill (11-6, 5-1)

--

James Clemens 53, Florence 42

JAMES CLEMENS (53)

T. Walker 9, Brooks 8, Green 3, K. Walker 6, Roberts 9, Frazier 14, Quarles 4

FLORENCE (42)

Beckwith 14, Berge 5, Jones 3, Lee 5, Joplin 3, Watson 8, Anderson 1, Champagne 3

Halftime: Florence 26, James Clemens 24

Records: Florence (12-5, 1-1)

--

Sheffield 66, Colbert County 51

SHEFFIELD (66)

Smith 7, Jones 4, Doss 16, Goodman 10, Carroll 7, Hood 3, Williams 6, Bowling 13

COLBERT COUNTY (51)

Rowell 16, C. Berryman 4, J. Merritt, J. Butler 8, Collins 5, Whisman 2, Nelms 8, S. Berryman 6, Bates 2

Halftime: Sheffield 35, Colbert County 24

Records: Sheffield (13-5, 6-2), Colbert County (3-14, 1-6)

--

Lauderdale County 71, Clements 29

LAUDRDALE COUNTY (71)

Fuqua 11, Mitchell 11, McIntyre 11, Grisham 7, Smith 7, Shanes 5, Stanfield 5, Hammell 5, Romine 4, Wisdom 2

CLEMENTS (29

Patrick 12, Farrar 7, Crenshaw 5, Starnes 3, Ezell 2

Halftime: Lauderdale County 42, Clements 17

Red Bay 55, Addison 41

RED BAY (55)

B. Ray 13, Allison 10, Hamilton 8, Shewbart 8, A. Ray 6, Corum 4, Glover 4, Bays 2,

ADDISON (41)

Hiller 20, X. Barley 8, Roberts 5, McLamb 4, Q. Barley 2, Gilbreath 2

Halftime: Red Bay 37, Addison 18

Haleyville 52, Fayette County 49

HALEYVILLE (52)

Blanton 21, Gilbert 9, Long 6, Dye 6 , West 4, Yarbrough 3 Barry 1 Lambert 2, Barry 1

FAYETTE COUNTY (49)

Swanigan 11, Moore 8, Savage 8, Whitley 6, Cannon 5, Hammonds 4, Stawbridge 4

Halftime: Fayette County 33, Haleyville 23

--

Tharptpwn 95, Vina 48

VINA (48)

Griffith 9, Purdue 9, Stidham 9, Miller 7, Byrd 4, Gann 3, Lawler 2.

THARPTOWN (95)

Garcia 22, Valdez 16, Nolen 13, Simmons 13, Lopez 13, Alfaro 8, Gomez 7, Moss 3.

Halftime: Tharptown 56, Vina 30

Records: Thaprtown 8-13; Vina n/a

--

JV girls

Deshler 56, Central 17

D - Wright 12; C - Nix, Wright 4

