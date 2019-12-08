Shamari Thirlkill finished with 22 points for Deshler, with seven of them coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Tigers past Florence on Friday, 68-62.
The Tigers (4-2) led 47-43 going into the fourth quarter and used the late-scoring push to get the win.
Mary Murner finished with nine points, while Chloe Siegel and Katie Clemmons each scored eight.
Kya Weakley led Florence with 11 points and Kennedi Hawkins scored 10.
• Rogers, 62, Brooks 39: Gloria Pounders scored 17 points while Madie Krieger finished with 15 to lead the Pirates past Brooks.
Chloe Patterson was the leading scorer for Brooks, who finished with nine. The Pirates led 25-19 at halftime, but went on a 26-5 run in the third quarter to seal the win.
• Wilson 43, Central 38: Chaney Peters scored 18 points to lead the Warriors in a close game that came down to free throws and strong possessions on defense.
The Warriors led 13-11 at halftime but pulled ahead 23-18 going into the fourth quarter. Heather Irons and Sydney Bevis each had 9 for Wilson, while Laura Lee Keener was the leading scorer for Rogers with 15 points.
• Collinwood 68, Lewis County 49: Kristen Retherford scored 27 points to lead Collinwood past Lewis County on Friday.
Asia Kelly also poured in 23 points, as the Trojans led 32-24 at the half and pulled away in the third and fourth quarters.
• Waterloo 35, Athens Bible 33: Waterloo (3-3) held onto its slight advantage heading into the fourth to defeat Athens Bible (3-3).
Valeria Peralta scored a game-high 16 points for Waterloo but teammate Alani Simmons proved to be the difference. Simmons scored six of her 11 points in the fourth, accounting for six of the nine points scored for Waterloo in the fourth.
Molly Chumbley and Ambeelee Ellis both scored 10 each for Athens Bible.
• Lauderdale County 55, Westminster 21: Lauderdale County (4-2) used a 23-point third quarter to get its fourth win of the season.
Ruthie Smith scored a team and game-high 15 points. Sydney Maner chipped in 12 points on the evening.
Ashyln Plott led Westminster with eight points.
• Russellville 55, Hamilton 52: Down 19-21 at the half, Russellville (2-5, 0-1) went on a late 15-0 run in the fourth to seal a win against Hamilton.
In addition to their 15-0 run, Russellville battled all the way back to have a 23-9 fourth quarter scoring advantage fueled by forcing mistakes from their swap to a full court press.
The Golden Tigers were led by Madison Murray with 16 points and Autumn Logan with 14 points. Hamilton controlled most of the third quarter by scoring 22 points compared to the 13 from Russellville.
Three players scored in double digits with Anna Frost leading with 16 points, followed by Mia Hollingsworth with 15 and Paisley Sorrells’s 11 points.
• Lexington 48, Elkmont 31: Lexington (6-3) controlled the game throughout as they paced for a win over Elkmont.
Audrey Stults led all scorers in the game with 12 points. Emeril Hand and Maggie Gant both scored 10 points for Elkmont.
Belgreen 75, Brilliant 19: Autumn Bagwell scored her season-high of 28 points as she led the way in Belgreen’s victory over Brilliant.
Bagwell converted 12 total field goals including four three-pointers. Katie Dempsey contributed 13 points.
Brilliant was led by Azia Handley with eight points.
• Shoals Christian 37, Cherokee 8: Mackenzie Cole scored a game-high 19 points to lift Shoals Christian over Cherokee.
Ella Ross Edwards added 11 points for Shoals Christian (3-5), which led 23-8 at halftime.
Kinsley Cole scored 10 points for Cherokee.
Wayne County 52, Richland 50: Cambree Camfield scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter to help Wayne County beat Richland.
Kelley Baugus led the Wildcats with 16 points and Lauren Bryant finished with 13 points.
Jessie Jennings had 31 to lead Richland.
Late scores
• Hackleburg 55, Lynn 35: Macy Moore, a 7th grader for Hackleburg, finished with 16 points to lead the Panthers over Lynn on Thursday.
Alexis McCarley finished with 14 points, two rebounds and three assists and Anna Rivera had 10 points.
