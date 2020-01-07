Brooks hit four 3-pointers during the fourth quarter to help secure its 53-39 victory over Elkmont on Monday night in boys high school basketball.
Kyler Murks led all scorers with a game-high 17 points. Knute Wood finished with 14 points and Carson Villalta had 10 points.
Hunter Broadway finished with 11 points for Elkmont.
• Mars Hill 75, Waterloo 38: Mars Hill outscored Waterloo 16-4 in the fourth quarter to complete a dominant win over the Cougars.
Hugh Hargett and Garrett Cox both ended with 14 points. Luke Crowden finished with 11 points and Walker White and Caleb Conner each had eight points for Mars Hill.
Campbell Parker finished with 11 points for Waterloo.
• Haleyville 78, Cordova 40: Four players reached double figures to help Haleyville pick up its third area win.
Jon Tyler Gilbert led all scorers with 18 points. Clay Blanton had 12 points, Grant Dye scored 11, and Gavin West finished with 10 points on the evening.
Hayden Bates and Jason Johnson finished with eight points for Cordova.
--
Girls
• Brooks 51, Elkmont 38: Brooks held Elkmont without a field goal in a 12-3 third-quarter run that keyed the win.
Brooks was led by a trio of players in double figures. Chloe Patterson led the team with 15 points, Erin McDaniel added 11 poinbts and Kendall Akins chipped in 11 points.
Shelby Norman finished the game with nine points for Elkmont.
--
• Mars Hill 77, Waterloo 19: Neely Johns scored 17 points and Erika Mitchell added 15 as Mars Hill beat Waterloo.
The Panthers led 37-12 at the half. Valeria Peralta led Waterloo with 12 points.
• Belgreen 55, Russellville 47: Belgreen outscored Russellville 14-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Ansley Tate led the Bulldogs with 20 points, including five in the final quarter. Emma Dempsey added 15 points and Autumn Bragwell scored five of her eight points in the final quarter.
Madison Murray’s 15 points led Russellville. She had eight points in the third quarter.
