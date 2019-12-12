Rayleigh Guin finished with 23 points, eight assists and three steals, with four points in the final minute to seal an important victory for Vina (8-2, 2-1) over Belgreen (9-2, 2-1), 54-53.
Kaitlyn Athey scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers and Sara Scott had six points and seven rebounds.
Ansley Tate was the leading scorer for Belgreen, while Katie Dempsey finished with 14 points.
• Muscle Shoals 53, Austin 46: Sara Puckett finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead Muscle Shoals past Austin.
The Trojans led 31-25 at the half and carried over to the last two quarters to preserve the victory.
Samya Whiteside had six points and six rebounds, while Fulton Haley finished with seven points and four assists.
Boxes
Girls
Vina 54, Belgreen 53
VINA (54)
Guin 23, Athey 16, Scott 6, King 5, Johnson 4
BELGREEN (53)
Tate 15, K. Dempsey 14, G. Dempsey 8, Chandler 6, E. Dempsey 5, Bragwell 5
Halftime: Vina 46, Belgreen 45
Records: Vina (8-2, 2-1), Belgreen (9-2, 2-1)
--
Muscle Shoals 52, Austin 46
MUSCLE SHOALS (52)
(Leaders): Puckett 27, Haley 7, Whiteside 6
AUSTIN (46)
(Leaders): Watkins 16, Hodges 7
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 31, Austin 25
