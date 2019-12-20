Chloe Patterson and Erin McDaniel did the bulk of their individual scoring in the first half, as they helped lead Brooks to a 57-37 win over Red Bay and a berth in the TimesDaily Classic championship game Thursday night.
Patterson scored nine points in the second quarter, helping Brooks go on a 14-4 run to wipe out an early 6-2 deficit. Patterson finished with a game-high 22 points.
McDaniel had nine of her 14 points in the first half on a trio of 3-pointers.
Red Bay cut the lead to nine with slightly under five minutes to play, but Brooks held on.
Macy Faulkner led with nine points for Red Bay. Both Destiny and Emma McCollister finished with eight points.
• Loretto 73, Colbert County 7: Thirteen payers scored for Loretto, led by Karly Weathers with 11 while Kensey Weathers ended with 10 points in reaching the championship game.
Colbert County is playing shorthanded, with several players out with injuries and sickness.
Freshman Kairon Cooper had three points for Colbert County. with three. Sophmore Treasure Nalls and freshman Kendyl Johnson both scored two points.
• Phillips 65, Hackleburg 42: Phillips (4-6) finished with a team total of 59 rebounds in winning for the fourth time.
Both Alli Temple and Ally McCollum finished with double-doubles. Temple finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds and McCollum ended with 15 points and 19 rebounds.
Alexis McCarley led Hackleburg with 19 points.
• Central 44, West Limestone 42: Laura Lee Keener hit a shot with 13 seconds to play in the third overtime, lifting Central past West Limestone in the Pepsi Challenge.
Keener, who led all scorers with 21 points, scored 12 points in the three overtimes after the game was tied at 29 at the end of regulation.
Cassidy Winter led West Limestone with 17 points.
• Athens 43, Rogers 38: Athens took a halftime lead and held on the rest of the way to beat Class 4A No. 1 Rogers in the Pepsi Challenge.
Brooke Jones scored 12 points and Gloria Pounders had 10 for Rogers (9-2), which suffered only its second loss.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 15 points and Jordyn Bailey added 12 for Athens.
• Covenant Christian 54, Whitesburg Christian 13: Covenant Christian (7-1) jumped in front 31-8 at the half on the way to an easy win.
Olivia Ragan led Covenant Christian with 18 points, while Ashlee Gann chipped in with 13 points.
• Clay-Chalkville 62, Florence 59: Florence rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit, but fell just short in a loss to Clay-Chalkville in a tournament at Bob Jones.
Florence (7-4) trailed 43-22 at halftime but pulled even during the third quarter.
Kennedi Hawkins led Florence with a game-high 30 points. Three Clay-Chalkville players made it into double figures.
• Belgreen 55, Russellville 41: Ansley Tate scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to help Belgreen pull away Russellville.
Autumn Bragwell added 13 points and Katie Dempsey had 12 for the Bulldogs.
Madison Murray scored 18 points to lead Russellville, including 11 in the second half
• Lauderdale County 45, Spring Garden 44: Hannah Tate hit two free throws with 12 seconds to go and Spring Garden missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Lauderdale County (8-2) picked up a huge win in the Sand Rock Christmas Tournament.
Lauderdale County led 20-19 at the half and the game was back and forth the entirety of the final two quarters.
Tate scored 13 points, Ruthie Smith finished with 11, and Larson Belew had 10.
• Phil Campbell 64, East Lawrence 35: Caitlynn Mills led all scorers with 20 points and the Bobcats had no trouble with East Lawrence.
Kallie Allen scored 17 points and Olivia Taylor 11 for Phil Campbell, which scored 32 points in each half. Katie Thomas added eight.
East Lawrence’s Makayla Goode had 10 points.
• Wayne County 68, Mount Pleasant 24: Michaela Gallian and Kelley Baugus each scored 15 points to lead Wayne County in a win over Mount Pleasant.
Savanna McClain and Lauren Bryant each had 10.
Wayne County led 37-13 at halftime.
--
Boys
• Central 72, Addison 60: Jake Hall and Lane McCay combined for 47 points and Central went on to a win over Addison.
Hall scored a game-high 26 points for the Wildcats (2-8), while McCay added 21 points.
Eli House led Addison had 24 points for Addison.
• Covenant Christian 75, Whitesburg Christian 50: Titus Griffin led four players into double figures as Covenant Christian won for the seventh time in eight games.
Griffin finished with a game-high 20 points, while Wyatt Vess finished with 14 points. Alex Glover scored 11 and Haston Alexander had 10.
Isaiah Matthews topped Whitesburg with 15 points.
Covenant Christian led 43-17 at the half.
• Lexington 56, Westminster Christian 38: Lexington exploded for 39 points in the second half to break open a tight game with Westminster.
Kane West scored nine of his game-high 14 points in the second half and Marshall White added seven of his nine points to lead the Bears (8-6) to the win.
Austin Gray also had nine points for Lexington, which led 17-10 at the half.
• Wayne County 53, Shoals Christian 41: Tyler Moser scored 18 points to lead Wayne County over Shoals Christian.
Wayne County led 19-18 at the half but pulled away over the final two quarters.
Ethan Camfield had 11 and Adam Goss scored 10.
Joe Storie and Griffin Shewbart each scored 10 points for the Flame.
• Phillips 62, Hackleburg 50: Alex Copeland and Ken Edwards combined for 31 points as Philips (3-4) defeated Hackleburg 62-50.
Copeland scored the team-high 16 points while Edwards chipped in 15. Gavin Pyburn scored a game-high 25 points.
• R.A. Hubbard 79, Oakwood 55: Three players finished with double-doubles as R.A. Hubbard defeated Oakwood.
Tyrus Johnson finished with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds. Montrevion Kellogg had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Domiryck Steward ended with 12 points and 14 assists.
Jalen Joseph led Oakwood with 12 points.
• Hamilton 69, Carbon Hill 61: Caleb Weeks poured in 27 points – 21 of them in the second half – and Kenton Steele added 16 as Hamilton held off Carbon Hill.
Christian Loving chipped in eight points for the Aggies, who led 28-25 at halftime.
Carbon Hill’s Ishmael Jones scored 20 points and Alex Atkins had 13.
• Phil Campbell 65, East Lawrence 56: Luke Garrison had 23 points and Brett Saint 15 as Phil Campbell took down East Lawrence.
The Bobcats were buoyed by a 21-8 first-quarter lead. Garrison scored 11 points in that period. East Lawrence cut into the lead, but Phil Campbell outscored East Lawrence 20-13 in the fourth quarter.
James Kelly scored 14 points for East Lawrence.
