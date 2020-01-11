Lane McCay scored 23 points to lead Central (4-13, 2-2) in a big Class 4A Area 16 win over Deshler, 72-70.
The game was decided late by free throws, with Central going 9 for 9 and Deshler going 3 for 13 down the stretch.
Deshler (13-8, 4-1) led 38-37 at the half, but Central outscored the Tigers 24-15 in the third quarter to gain the edge and held on for the win.
Sawyer Wright was the leading scorer for Deshler with 21, while Jake Hall added 14 points for Central.
• Wilson 49, Rogers 47: Brycen Parrish hit a 26-foot shot at the buzzer to lead Wilson over Rogers on Friday.
Parrish, who finished with 24 points, scored on a possession that started with just 2.7 seconds remaining. With three minutes to go in the game, Wilson led by 12. The Warriors began to make mistakes and the Pirates took advantage, going up 47-46 right before Parrish’s shot went through.
Wilson led 24-19 at the half before the events of the final two quarters. Kutter Bradley led Rogers with 10 points, while Dakota Cagle added eight points for Wilson.
• Mars Hill 87, Shoals Christian 27: Joshua Bowerman scored 17 points to lead Mars Hill in a win over Shoals Christian.
The Panthers led 54-16 at the half. Caleb Connor added 15 points, Luke Crowden scored 14, Drake James had 13 and Garrett Cox finished with 12. Jacob Deaton was the leading scorer for Shoals Christian with seven.
• Summertown 76, Wayne County 32: Tyler Moser had eight points, but Wayne County (3-9) fell to Summertown.
Summertown led 44-23 at the half. Gavin Burleson scored 29 points for Summertown, with 25 in the first half.
• James Clemens 53, Florence 42: Dee Beckwith scored 14 points but Florence (12-5, 1-1) fell to James Clemens.
Florence led 26-24 at the half, but James Clemens gained the edge in the third quarter, leading by three going into the fourth. The Jets kept it going in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jeffrey Watson added eight points for Florence while the leading scorer for James Clemens was Jordan Frazier with 14.
• Sheffield 66, Colbert County 51: Devin Doss scored 16 points to lead Sheffield in a win over Colbert County.
Sheffield led 33-24 at the half. Khori Bowling added 13 points and Rodney Goodman finished with 10. The leading scorer for Colbert County was Jajuan Rowell with 16.
• Tharptown 95, Vina 48: Five Tharptown players scored in double figures in an easy win over Vina.
Edwin Garcia led the way with 22 points for the Wildcats (8-13). Luis Valdez added 16 points, while Winston Nolen, Colton Simmons and Edward Lopez followed with 13 points each.
Three Vina players scored nine points each.
• Lauderdale County 71, Clements 29: Three players finished with identical point totals for Lauderdale County (14-6, 4-0) as it defeated Clements.
Eric Fuqua, Luke McIntyre and Xavier Mitchell finished with 11 points each.
Dylan Patrick finished with a game-high 12 points for Clements.
• Red Bay 55, Addison 41: Red Bay (12-7, 4-0) defeated Addison in a game that saw eight players score.
Braden Ray finished with a team-high 13 points for Red Bay while Clay Allison added 10 points.
Cannon Hiller finished with the game-high 20 points for Addison.
• Haleyville 52, Fayette County 49: Haleyville trailed 33-23 before rallying in the second half to defeat Fayette County.
The Lions used their 29-16 second half scoring advantage to ensure the victory. Clay Blanton’s 21 points played a key role in the successful comeback.
• Hamilton 79, West Point 67: Caleb Weeks and Kenton Steele combined for 34 points in the second half as Hamilton won at West Point.
Weeks scored 20 of his game-high 24 points and Steele had 14 of his 20 after halftime as the Aggies broke a 30-all tie. Bryant Loving and Jayden Loving added 10 points each in the win.
Kobe Bowers had 20 for West Point.
Girls
• Florence 58, James Clemens 45: Trailing by four points at halftime, Florence outscored James Clemens 33-16 in the second half to pick up its first area win.
Kennedi Hawkins scored 20 of her game-high 21 points in the second half to lead the comeback. Na’Kya Weakley added 12 points for the Falcons (13-6, 1-1).
• Waterloo 50, Cherokee 19: Waterloo (7-12) held Cherokee to seven points during the second half during its win.
Alani Simmons led the way for Waterloo with 13 points. Valeria Peralta finished with 11 points and Kiara Summerhill ended with 10.
Raven Qualls led Cherokee with nine points.
• Mars Hill 50, Shoals Christian 13: Mars Hill picked up another area win, downing Shoals Christian (6-15, 2-4) .
Erika Mitchell finished the game with 13 points. Neely Johns finished her night with 12.
Sarah Davis led Shoals Christian with five points.
• Deshler 48, Central 29: Shamari Thirlkill’s double-double played a key role in a Deshler (12-8, 3-2) win over Central.
Thirlkill finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Deshler held a slight 26-22 lead heading into the third before holding Central to only one point during the quarter.
Central was led by Laura Lee Keener with 15 points.
• Collinwood 58, Perry County 46: Collinwood held Perry County to only 10 field goals in the 12-point win.
Kristen Retherford, AC Whitehead and Asia Kelly led the Trojans with 14 points each. Collinwood led 30-27 at the half.
• Brooks 66, West Limestone 55: Chloe Patterson scored 20 points to lead Brooks (12-10, 3-0) in a 66-55 win over West Limestone, which secured the Class 4A Area 15 regular season area title.
Brooks led 31-26 at the half and 43-41 going into the third quarter. The Lions went on a 23-14 run to grab the win.
Ellie Partrick added 15 points and Catherine McAdams scored 10. The leading scorer for West Limestone was Carlie Winter with 15 points.
• Belgreen 68, Brilliant 18: Kaley Chandler scored 19 points to lead Belgreen in a win over Brilliant on Friday.
Ansley Tate added 14 points while Autumn Bragwell had 11.
Belgreen lead 41-13 at the half.
• Fayette County 58, Haleyville 52: Molly Gilbert scored 14 points, but Haleyville (8-9, 2-2) fell to Fayette County.
Fayette County led 28-21 at the half and held off the Lions in the last two quarters. Katie Aldrige added 13 points and the leading scorers for Fayette County were Samantha Cox and Jada Savage, who each scored 14.
• Lauderdale County 63, Clements 32: Sydney Maner scored 21 points to lead Lauderdale County (18-4, 4-0) in a comfortable win over Clements.
The Tigers led 46-26 at the half and rode the momentum over the final two quarters.
Ruthie Smith added 12 points and Hannah Tate scored 11. The leading scorer for Clements was Jennifer Trent with 17.
• Rogers 60, Wilson 31: Madie Krieger scored 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers for Rogers in a win over Wilson.
The Pirates led 39-15 at the half. Sheyenne Hankins added 17 points and Erin Brown scored 10. Karlee Liverett was the leading scorer for Wilson with 10.
• Summertown 52, Wayne County 31: Lexie Lee had 11 points but Wayne County fell to Summertown.
Summertown led 26-17 at the half. Makayla Gallian added 10 points for Wayne County while the leading scorer for Summertown was Haley Jones with 19.
