Three players for Lauderdale County finished in double figures as the Tigers beat Colbert Heights 79-66 to advance to the Class 3A Northwest Regional.
Eric Fuqua finished with 23 points and Connor Smith added in 17. Daniel Romine finished with 10 points for Lauderdale County (22-7).
Skyler Balta had 16 and Carson Shaw finished with 15 points for Colbert Heights.
Class 4A
• West Limestone 53, Deshler 52 (3OT): A year after eliminating Deshler from postseason play with a dramatic comeback win, West Limestone did it again to the Tigers.
The game was a defensive struggle throughout, with the lead see-sawing back and forth throughout regulation and overtime.
Trailing by two points, the Tigers (21-11) were fouled on the their last possession and made one of their free throws before West Limestone (14-12) secured the miss on the second with time expiring.
Both teams finished with three players in double figures. Branson Owens (16), River Helms (16), and Cam Williams (13) led West Limestone. Sawyer Wright (15), Rece Malone (15) and Tavaris Thirlkill (10) led Deshler.
• Haleyville 52, Danville 37: Clay Blanton and Grayson Long combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter as Haleyville ended Danville’s season.
Leading 16-11 at halftime, Haleyville began to pull away in the third quarter. Blanton led the Lions (14-17) with 19 points, while Long scored 14.
Kohl Randolph led Danville with 12 points and Wren Cole scored 11.
Class 2A
• Red Bay 54, Sheffield 43: Red Bay battled a close game with Sheffield that ended with good free-throw shooting to help the Tigers advance to the Northwest Regional.
The game was tied at the half and Red Bay led 33-32 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers finished 12 for 16 from the line to secure the win.
Braden Ray led the Tigers with 17 points and Devin Doss led Sheffield with 20.
Class 1A
• Covenant Christian 70, Brilliant 52: Haston Alexander finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead Covenant Christian past Brilliant, punching the Eagles a ticket to the Northwest Regional.
Covenant Christian led 39-15 at the half. Titus Griffin had 15 points, Jacob Livingston scored 14 and Zeke Griffin finished with 13.
• Belgreen 75, Mars Hill 48: Scout Bragwell and Collin Bonner combined for 45 points to lead Belgreen in a win over Mars Hill in a home sub-regional game.
With the win, Belgreen advanced to the Northwest Regional. Bonner scored 22 and Bragwell finished with 23. Belgreen led 45-27 at the half.
Garrett Cox and Luke Crowded each finished with 13.
Regular season
• Hardin County 49, Wayne County 40 (girls): Kelly Baugus scored 16 points but it wasn’t enough as Hardin County held off the Wildcats (12-10).
Skylar Gill led Hardin County with 14 points.
• Hardin County 78, Wayne County 43 (boys): Marlin Yarbrough scored 18 points and Steven Cagles scored 14 points as Hardin County beat Wayne County.
Clay Baugus led Wayne County (4-19) with 18 points.
Boys soccer
• Florence 3, Athens 0: Daniel Morris scored two goals and Ben Dickson added in another for Florence in its win over Athens.
Morris scored his first goal on an assist from Ted Borden to give the Falcons (2-0) an early second-half lead. His second goal came off a penalty kick.
Dickson scored his goal off an assist from Miguel Adame.
