Connor Lewis converted a three-point play with 15 seconds remaining, and Brooks defense forced a missed shot as the Lions beat West Morgan 58-55 in the championship game of the Brooks Invitational on Saturday.
Knute Wood led the Lions (12-3) with 17 points. Kyler Murks had 15 and Lewis finished with nine.
Ashton Owens led West Morgan with 15 points.
• Lexington 66, Tharptown 46: Trey Martin scored a game-high 25 points to lead Lexington (9-8) past Tharptown.
Austin Gray added 16 for the Bears, who led 34-17 at halftime.
Nolen Winston led Tharptown with 14 points. Colton Simmons added 11 and Edward Lopez scored 10.
• Central 62, Haleyville 49: Jake Hall and Lane McCay combined for 42 points as Central beat Haleyville.
Hall had 23 points, while McCay finished with 19 for the Wildcats, who led 35-26 at the half.
Grant Dye led Haleyville with a game-high 24 points. Gavin West scored 14.
--
Big Orange Classic
• Florence 39, Shades Valley 38: Florence finished in third place in its bracket in the Big Orange tournament at Hoover, capping play with a win over Shades Valley.
The Falcons trailed 20-18 at the half, but led 39-31 before Shades Valley rallied in the closing seconds to get within one point.
Jatavion Anderson led the Falcons (10-4) with 12 points and Dee Beckwith added 10.
Isaiah Sims led Shades Valley with 16 points.
--
Helen Keller Bracy Invitational
• R.A. Hubbard 83, Lindsay Lane 72: Tommy Murr scored 60 points but R.A. Hubbard had a more balanced attack in the win over Lindsay Lane.
Tyrus Johnson scored 26 points for the Chiefs, who had four players in double figures. Montoya Kellog added 18 points. 10 rebound and six assists, while Keyondrick Cobb had 13 points. Trenton Hampton had 12 points.
--
Late boys games
Winfield Christmas tournament
• Hatton 65, Addison 53: Ridge Harrison scored 19 points and Jaxon Mitchell, Kris O’Dell and Trey Steadman had 10 points each as Hatton dropped Addison.
The Hornets led 44-19 at halftime.
• Hatton 75, Sulligent 72: Steadman led Hatton with 18 points and Harrison added 16 in the win over Sulligent. Isiah Bush chipped in with 15 points and Jaxon Mitchell finished with 15.
--
Girls
• Florence 54, Columbus (Miss.) 47: Kennedi Hawkins scored a game-high 22 points as Florence won its bracket at the Peggy Bain Holiday Tournament in Mississippi.
Kya Weakley added 18 points, all on 3-pointers, as Florence overcame an early 12-6 deficit.
Aniya Saddler led Columbus with 18 points.
Florence trailed by one point heading into the fourth quarter.
--
Keith Davis Memorial Christmas Tournament
• Rogers 52, Midfield 27: Rogers jumped in front 27-9 at halftime on the way to an easy win.
Madie Krieger led Rogers (13-3) with 22 points. Jeremiah Moore led Midfield with 10 points.
Deshler 59, Lexington 26: Chloe Siegel scored 18 points to lead Deshler past Lexington. Shamari Thrirlkill added eight points.
• Susan Moore 60, Deshler 51: Chloe Siegel led Deshler with 14 points and Hannah Collinsworth added 10, but it wasn’t enough to knock off Susan Moore.
• East Limestone 61, Wilson 25: Jirah Rogers scored 17 points as East Limestone beat Wilson. Karlee Liverett led the Warriors with 7 points.
--
Covenant Christian Christmas tournament
•Colbert Heights 46, Covenant Christian 35: Kaylee Jackson and Aysia Williams combined for 28 points as Colbert Heights beat Covenant Christian.
Jackson had a game-high 16 points for the Wildcats, who led 18-14 at halftime. Williams added 12 points. Ashlee Gann led Covenant Christian (9-2) with 14 points.
• Colbert Heights 57, Lindsay Lane 55: Aysia Williams scored 19 points and Colbert Heights edged Lindsay Lane in overtime after beating Shoals Christian 43-18 on Friday.
Ally Fuller scored 14 and Kaylee Jackson finished with 11 and Madison Gooch scored 10 for the Wildcats (8-6).
Williams had 11 for the Wildcats in the win over Shoals Christian.
• Lindsay Lane 55, Shoals Christian 48: Ella Ross Edwards scored 16 points and Sarah Davis added 12, but it wasn't enough as Lindsay Lane beat Shoals Christian.
Shoals Christian outscored Lindsay Lane 32-20 in the second half, but couldn't overcome a 19-point halftime deficit.
--
Winston County tournament
• Belgreen 69, Hamilton 38: Emma Dempsey’s 22 points led Belgreen to an easy win over Hamilton.
Dempsey, one of three players in double figures for the Bulldogs, scored 12 points in the first half. Autumn Bragwell added 15 points and scored 11, including nine in the second half.
Mia Hollingsworth had 19 points and Pasley Sorrell added 11 for Hamilton.
