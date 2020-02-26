Hannah Price struck out 19 in a two-hit shutout as Rogers beat Lexington 5-0 Tuesday in high school softball.
Price allowed only a pair of singles and walked one. Heidi Garner led the Pirates with two doubles, while Karly Jones, Kennedi Clark and Gracie Rogers had two hits each.
Rogers scored a run in the first inning and added two more in the third before adding single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
• Red Bay 4, Belgreen 2: Three runs in the fifth inning helped Red Bay push past Belgreen.
Emma McCollister doubled in the bottom of the fifth to score three runs to give the Tigers the lead, which it held over the final two innings.
Lila Blackburn picked up the win for Red Bay, pitching three innings, allowing no runs and striking out five.
• Hatton 15, Addison 0: Hatton picked up a comfortable win over Addison in the Hornets’ season opener.
Ashley Berryman got the win, pitching three innings, allowing no hits and one walk. Laney Jefferys led the Hornest at the plate, going 2 for 2 with five RBIs.
• Phil Campbell 14, Covenant Christian 4: Phil Campbell picked up a big win over Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
Caitlynn Mills picked up the win, pitching five innings with two strikeouts. Olivia Taylor led the Bobcats at the plate with two singles. Ashlee Gann was 2 for 3 for Covenant Christian, with a double and a home run.
--
Baseball
• Wilson 6, Westminster Christian 2: Jackson Thompson picked up two hits and stole two bases as Wilson beat Westminster Christian.
Luke Daniel pitched four innings, allowing no runs and striking out seven. Brycen Parrish also hit a home run.
• Florence 18, Mars Hill 0: Sam Sneed and Raleigh Claunch combined to pitch for a shutout as Florence pick up a big win over Mars Hill.
Sneed picked up the win, throwing 2-⅔ innings and striking out four. Claunch struck out six over 2-⅓ innings.
Grant Taylor led the Falcons at the plate, going 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.
• Hackleburg 17, Brilliant 6: Hackleburg scored nine runs in the first running in a win over Brilliant.
Ethan Heggy was 3 for 3, with three RBIs and three runs. Caden Jones picked up the win on the mound, pitching 1-⅓ innings, striking out with three and allowing three runs (one earned).
• Hackleburg 7, Tharptown 6: Hackleburg survived a late surge from Tharptown in the top of the seventh inning to pick up a win.
Andrew Overton went 2 for 3 at the plate with two hits and two RBI. Trett Irvin picked up the win on the mound for Hackleburg, pitching four innings allowing one run (zero earned) and striking out eight.
• Rogers 18, Sheffield 2: Seven runs in the bottom of the second inning helped Rogers pick up a big win over Sheffield.
Eli Chmura led the Pirates at the plate, going 2 for 4 with three RBI. Remington Bradley picked up the win on the mound, pitching two innings, allowing two runs (zero earned) and striking out two.
• Phil Campbell 7, Carbon Hill 4: Trey Leindecker hit a solo home run and Ridge Raper drove in two runs to spark Phil Campbell past Carbon Hill.
Brett Saint got the win as the Bobcats scored six times in the first two innings. Austin Baker struck out seven in four innings of relief.
• Lexington 8, West Limestone 7: Lexington scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game to extra inning and then pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Kyle Davis had a double and single to lead the Bears. Cade Moore and Holden Newton also had double for the Bears, who trailed 6-2 going to the seventh inning.
Davis pitched 1 2/3 innings to get the win.
• Lindsay Lane 9, Shoals Christian 2: Lindsay Lane scored in every inning except the third to get a win over Shoals Christian.
Griffin Shewbert had two hits, including a double, and Gavin Johnson had two singles for the Flame. Only one of Lindsay Lane’s run was earned.
• Colbert County 8, Hatton 1: Jordan Austin had three hits and two RBIs and Ethan Benford hit a two-run double to lift Colbert County (3-2) past Hatton.
Dylan Nelms pitched three innings for the win. He allowed a hit and struck out five.
--
Tennis
Girls
Russellville 9, Fayette 0: Russellvile swept the singles and double matches to beat Fayette on Tuesday.
Singles: Anna Woods R d. Kylie Junkin F (6-0, 6-0); Peyton Parrish R defeated Emily Huang F (6-2, 6-0); Ellyse Strickland R d. Zoe Smyth F (6-0, 6-0); Kaydee Holland R d. Claire Holliman F (6-0, 6-0); Roxanna Velez-Serna R d. EmmaClaire Kummer F (6-0, 6-0); Avary Miller R d. Tiffany Huang F (6-0, 6-0).
Doubles: Woods/Strickland R d. Junkin/Huang F (6-0, 6-0); Parrish/Holland R d. Smyth/Holliman F (6-0, 6-0); Miller/Natalie Busler R d. Kummer/Huang F (6-0, 6-0).
Boys
•Russellville 8, Fayette 1: Russellville picked up a comfortable match win over Fayette.
Singles: Ethan Howard R d. Pearce Bolling F (6-0, 6-1); Kiah Derrick R d. Kevin Huang F (6-1, 6-0); Anthony Ruiz R d. Oscar Huang F (6-1, 6-0); Carson Reese F d. Samul Franklin R (6-4, 6-4); Tino Soto R d. Brian Watts F (6-1, 6-4); Edvin Peceria R d. Nathan Price F (6-3, 6-1).
Doubles: Howard/Derrick R d. Bolling/K. Huang F (6-0, 6-1); Ruiz/Franklin R d. O. Huang/Reese F (6-2, 6-3); Soto/Joel Vargas R d. Watts/Price F (6-1, 6-1).
