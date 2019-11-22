Five Sheffield players scored in double figures, helping the Bulldogs remain undefeated early in the season with a 72-55 win over Colbert Heights on Thursday in boys high school basketball.
The Bulldogs (4-0) led 37-22 at halftime.
Trey Williams, Rodney Goodman and Jaylen Jones led the way with 15 points each. Daxavier Smith tossed in 11 and Devin Doss rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.
Carson Shaw led all scorers with 24 points for Colbert Heights. Jackson Olive added 12.
• Brooks 52, Lexington 35: Carson Villalta scored 11 points and three other players scored nine points each as Brooks won its second straight.
Austin Gray led Lexington with 11 points. The Lions led 30-15 at halftime.
• Lauderdale County 79, Elkmont 52: Connor Smith poured in 29 points as Lauderdale County rolled past Elkmont.
Xavier Smith added 15 points for the Tigers and Luke McIntyre scored 11.
Christian Smith scored 12 for Elkmont.
• Deshler 69, R.A. Hubbard 43: Brandon Green and Tavaris Thirlkill each scored 17 points, as Deshler pulled away early from the Chiefs.
It was the second straight win for Deshler, which led 35-17 at the half.
Domiryck Steward led Hubbard with a team-high 12 points.
--
Girls
• Lauderdale County 56, Elkmont 26: Sydney Maynor and Ruthie White combined for 33 points as the Tigers won their first game.
Maynor led with 17 points, while Smith finished with 16.
Morgan Morris topped Elkmont with nine points.
• Lexington 47, Brooks 31: Sydney James scored a game-high 17 points to lead Lexington past Brooks.
Audrey Stults added eight points for the Bears (3-1). Erin McDaniel scored 10 points for Brooks.
• Russellville 39, Colbert County 34: Madison Murry’s 18 points paced Russellville to a win over Colbert County.
The Golden Tigers led 21-12 at the half.
Treasure Nalls topped Colbert County (0-2) with 10 points. LaDaya Fuqua added nine points.
• Phillips 69, Winston County 36: Alli Temple scored 22 of her game-high 31 points in the first half as Phillips rolled past Winston County.
Ally McCollum had a triple-double for the Bears (1-1) with 18 poins, 13 rebounds and 13 blocks. Gracie Hallman finished with 13 points, seven steals and seven assists.
• Belgreen 62, Winfield 57: Autumn Bragwell scored 21 points to lead Belgreen to a win over Winfield.
All of Bragwell’s points came on 3-point shots, including six in the first half. Ansley Tate and Emma Dempsey added 17 points apiece.
Emma Kate Tittle had 21 points for Winfield.
