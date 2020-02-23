Rilan Garrison had three hits and drove in eight runs to lead Phil Campbell past Boaz 15-5 in high school baseball Saturday.
The win helped the Bobcats salvage a split of two games after falling in the opener to Oneonta 7-2.
Garrison homered twice, including a grand slam, to lead a 17-hit attack. Luke Barnwell added four hits and scored four runs, while Mason Swinney had three hits. Barnwell and Swinney each had two doubles among their hits.
Ridge Raper pitched three innings for the win.
In the opener against Oneonta, Garrison had two of Phil Campbell’s six hits.
• Deshler 4, Haleyville 3: Brayden Buckner hit a solo home run and Jay Hester and Parker Willingham each had a double as Deshler edged Haleyville in eight innings.
Cody Collinsworth drove in two runs for the Tigers.
John Whiteside had five singles for Haleyville. Logan James got the win for Deshler.
• Jasper 12, Deshler 2: Jasper had three 3-run innings in the win over Deshler.
Buckner and James had RBIs for Deshler.
Jasper scored three times in the first, third and fifth innings.
• Jasper 13, Haleyville 1: Jasper scored 11 runs in the final two innings to break open a tight game with the Lions.
Kaden Shelton drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and a single.
Hayden Tidwell had two hits and the only RBI for Haleyville.
• Shoals Christian 8, Belgreen 7: The Flame overcame a 6-1 deficit by scoring three runs in the sixth inning and adding four in the bottom of the seventh to beat Belgreen.
Griffin Shewbart had two hits for the Flame, and Zach Stevenson had a pair of RBIs.
Jacob Deaton pitched 2 1/3 innings to get the win.
• Wilson 11, Colbert County 0: Wilson scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first inning in the five-inning win.
Luke Elliott allowed one run on five hits to get the win. He struck out six.
Owen Roberson had two of Wilson’s eight hits, while Jackson Thompson, Brycen Parrish and Chris Silva each had two RBIs.
• Colbert Heights 12, Tharptown 3: Colbert Heights scored all 12 runs in three innings in beating Tharptown.
Jacob Milender went 3 of 4 and scored three runs. He finished with a single, double and triple, finishing just shy of a cycle.
Lonnie Robinson and Avery Hood both finished with one hit and two RBIs respectively.
Lucas Wright went 2 of 3 with an RBI for Tharptown.
• Hubbertville 17, Hackleburg 12: Ethan Heggy, Caden Jones, Trett Irvin, Andrew Overton, and Jayden Morgan all finished with one hit for Hackleburg in the loss to Hubbertville.
Jones finished with two RBIs while Irvin, Morgan and Overton each had one.
• Russellville 11, Decatur 4: Leading 5-4, Russellville used a five-run bottom of the fifth to pull away from Decatur.
Canyon Pace and Casen Heaps led the way with three RBIs each. Cole Barnett finished with two. Emitt Green pitched five innings to get the win.
--
Softball
• Covenant Christian wins three: The Eagles opened the season by winning three games in a tournament hosted by Sheffield.
The Eagles (3-1) beat Sheffield 14-0, Vina 7-1 and Cherokee 13-1, and lost to Waterloo 7-4.
Lillie Burns was the winning pitcher against Sheffield and Cherokee. Olivia Ragan got the win against Vina.
Against Sheffield, Ashlee Gann had three hits, including two triples, while Ragan had two hits.
Gann, Delaney Johnson and Madalyn Scott each had a hit in the win against Vina, with Gann collecting three hits, Johnson two and Burns two against Cherokee.
Katie Ann Brackin had a home run and two RBIs in the loss to Waterloo. Tori McFall homered and singled for the Cougars in the win.
• Muscle Shoals 3, Lexington 2: Madelyn Stonecipher doubled and Linzie Wilson drove her in with the winning run as Muscle Shoals edged Lexington.
Wilson and Kailey Armstrong finished with two hits each. Macy Pounders was credited with the win.
• Muscle Shoals 12, Phil Campbell 4: Armstrong had a three-run home run and Wilson hit a solo home run as Muscle Shoals downed Phil Campbell.
Blakelyn Austin finished 2 of 2 and scored three runs, helping Wilson get the win.
• Deshler 9, Phil Campbell 4: Deshler scored all nine runs in the first three innings in a win over Phil Campbell.
The Tigers immediately established the tone with a six-run first inning. Chloe Handley enjoyed a 2 of 3 day and added in an RBI. Autumn Curry went 1 of 2 with two RBIs for Deshler.
Emily Swinney had a two-run single for Phil Campbell.
Handley got the win for Deshler.
• Deshler 11, Colbert County 4: Deshler scored 11 runs on nine hits during its victory over Colbert County.
Handley finished with a home run, double, single and four RBIs. Keslie Myrick had two hits and two RBIs.
Mattie Gargis hit a two-run home run for the Bobcats. Haley Jeffreys went 2 of 2.
Rylee Tittle got the win.
--
Tennis
• Florence boys win Decatur tournament: Florence won four singles titles and one doubles title in winning the Decatur High-hosted tournament at Point Mallard.
Luke Singletary (2), Clark Haddock (4), Brayden Austin (5) and Tai Do (6) won singles titles for the Falcons. Singletary and Noah Tompkins teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles.
Decatur finished second and Hoover was third.
Florence’s girls finished third with Martha Mitchner taking the No. 1 singles title.
—
Girls basketball
• Wayne County 47, Colinwood 42: Wayne County narrowly escaped during its 1A, District 12 consolation win over Collinwood.
Three players finished in double figures for Wayne County. Kelley Baugus (17), Savanna McClain (13), and Michaela Gallian (11) rounded out the top scorers for Wayne County (15-11).
Asia Kelly had 13 and Kristen Retherford finished with 10 for Collinwood.
• Perry County 76, Collinwood 67: Perry County came back after being down 30-25 to secure a victory over Collinwood.
Tyler Dudley and Bryer Brown combined for 59 points. Dudley finished with a game-high 33. Brown finished with 26.
Noah Hollis (15), Dalton Chastain (13), Peyton Ward (13), and Joe Thompson (10) led Collinwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.