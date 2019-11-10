PREP BASKETBALL
Florence girls open
season with victory
Florence raced to a big lead in the first half and coasted the rest of the way to a season-opening 64-40 win over Tuscaloosa County on Saturday in girls high school basketball.
Kennedi Hawkins score 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter to stake the Falcons to an early lead.
Kya Weakley added 18 points for the Falcons.
• Belgreen 84, Lindsay Lane 72 (B): Will Bonner scored 29 points, Collin Bonner added 20 and Belgreen outlasted another standout performance from Tommy Murr to beat Lindsay Lane 84-72 on Friday.
Scout Bragwell added 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Murr, a Lipscomb commit, scored 47 for Lindsay Lane and Charlie Morrison added 14.
• Belgreen 65, Lindsay Lane 35 (G): Emma Dempsey scored 25 points and Ansley Tate scored 24 points to lead Belgreen past Lindsay Lane in the season opener for both teams.
Tate scored 17 points in the first half, while Dempsey had 13 points in the second half for the Bulldogs.
Madalun Dizon led Lindsay L:ane with 25 points, including 19 in the first half.
UNA VOLLEYBALL
Lions get 2nd win in
ASUN Conference play
FLORENCE — The North Alabama volleyball team got victories in the fourth and fifth sets to rally for a 3-2 win over NJIT Saturday at Flowers Hall.
With the 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12 victory, the Lions improve to 4-23 overall and 2-12 in ASUN Conference play.
Seven different players had at least six kills on the day as UNA setters Breylee Linder and Mariana Trujillo recorded 23 assists each. Sarah-Elizabeth Williams had a match-high 13 kills.
Alyssa Dutton finished with 10 kills and 15 digs. Anna Katherine Griggs added eight kills. Maggie Sullivan also had a match-high seven blocks.
Defensively, Mackenzie Sullivan led all players with 26 digs. UNA hosts Stetson on Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Staff report
GOLF
Maggert keeps lead
going to final round
PHOENIX — Jeff Maggert kept the lead Saturday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA Tour Champions' season points title.
Maggert birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 69 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez with one round left in the season finale at Phoenix Country Club. Maggert had a 16-under 197 total. He has led all three days, opening with rounds of 63 and 65.
Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 63. He won the playoff opener last month in Virginia.
Retief Goosen, the last of the five players in the field with a chance to take the season Charles Schwab Cup title, was third at 14 under after a 66. Joe Durant (65) was 13 under, and Berhard Langer (69) and Woody Austin (65) were 12 under.
Kelly, second behind Scott McCarron in the standings, followed a second-round 74 with a 64 to move into a tie for 12th at 9 under. Kelly would win the season championship with a victory and could take it with a solo sixth-place finish if McCarron — tied for 25th at 4 under after a 69 — ends up in a three-way tie for 18th or worse.
McCarron would take the title no matter where he finishes if Kelly finishes in a two-way tie for eighth or worse and Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Goosen fail to win.
Langer is still in the mix for his record sixth season title. Third entering the week, the 62-year-old German star needs to win the event and have McCarron finish in a two-way tie for fifth or worse and Kelly finish in a two-way tie for second or worse.
— The Associated Press
