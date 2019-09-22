Deshler finished 5-1 and captured the Silver Division title at the Brooks Invitational in high school volleyball Saturday.
Deshler (27-10), beat Athens Bible 2-1, Lauderdale County 2-0, Rogers 2-1 and Oneonta 2-0 to reach the championship match against Central, where it edged the Wildcats 26-24, 26-24.
Deshler’s only loss came in pool play to Jacksonville 2-1.
Kallie Burden led Deshler with 76 kills. Shamari Thirkill added 35 and Autumn Curry had 26 kills and 10 blocks. Kayley Donaldson’s 76 assists led the Tigers. She also had 30 digs, 19 kills and 8 blocks. Chloe Siegel had 75 assists, and Akilah Crook had 18 blocks.
Central (19-15) finished 4-2 with wins over Briarwood (2-0), Loretto (2-0), Haleyville (2-0) and Muscle Shoals (2-0). The Wildcats lost to Lexington and Deshler.
Brilee Canup led with 38 kills and added 9 aces. Ann Margaret Keener had 108 assists and 12 aces, while Laura Lee Keener had 64 digs.
Lexington (21-7) lost in the semifinals of the Gold Division to Addison 2-1. The Golden Bears reached the semifinals with wins over Loretto (2-0), Central (2-0) and Briarwood (2-1).
Lila Beth Turner topped the Bears with 42 kills. Lily Hanback chipped in with 38 kills and AG White had 25 kills and 11 blocks. Macy Hanback had 65 assists.
Rogers finished 2-2 in the tournament, beating Phillips 2-0 and Carbon Hill 2-1, but falling to Alexandria 2-0 and Deshler 2-1.
Alice Sosso had 22 kills and 15 blocks, while Gabby Davis had 21 kills, 4 aces and 5 blocks. Gloria Pounders chipped in with 20 kills and 6 blocks, while Gracie Rogers had 14 kills and 8 blocks. Callie Danley finished with a team-high 13 blocks.
Host Brooks was 2-2 with wins over Haleyville and Oneonta and losses to Loretto and Alexandria.
Jordon Tidwell had 58 kills and 31 digs to lead the Lions. Cameron Lovell, returning to play after suffering heat stroke earlier this season, had 17 kills and 22 digs. Hannah Beth Myrick finished with 35 digs, Kamron Hood had 34 and Abby Rainey had 33 assists. Madeline Anderson finished with 15 kills and Bayleigh Leone led with 11 aces.
Belgreen tournament
Covenant Christian reached the championship match, finishing 4-2 in the tournament.
The Eagles (8-7) beat Tishomingo County 2-0, Shoals Christian 2-0, Tharptown 2-0 and Cherokee 2-1.
Hatton beat the Eagles twice.
Ashlee Gann led with 26 kills, while Sarah James had 19 kills and 5 blocks. Olivia Ragan added 18 kills. Aubree Poag contributed 46 assists and 7 aces, while Delaney Johnson had 7 aces.
Cherokee finished 3-1 with wins over Belmont, Waterloo and Colbert County all by 2-0 margins. Belgreen topped the Indians 2-0.
Jadelyn Trice had 48 kills and 5 blocks, Destiny Tompkins had 41 assists and Kinsley Cole had 9 kills. Alyssa Williams led with 10 aces and added 7 kills.
Waterloo was 2-2, beating Colbert County 2-0 and Belmont 2-1, with losses to Cherokee and Belgreen.
Kiara Summerhill finished with 47 kills, 12 blocks and 27 digs. Jessi Godwin had 53 assists and Hope Crider had 57 digs. Hannah Crider had 12 aces and Savana Caddell had 41 digs.
