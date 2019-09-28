RUSSELLVILLE — Jacob Bishop threw three touchdown passes and Russellville’s defense held Haleyville to 121 total yards in an easy 35-0 win Friday night.
The Golden Tigers (5-0) scored 14 points in the first quarter and added a touchdown in each of the last three quarters.
Bishop finished 7 of 10 for 172 yards with TD passes of 7, 28 and 9 yards. Rowe Gallagher caught four passes for 99 yards and two scores.
Bishop opened the scoring with a 7-yard pass to J.D. Price and followed it with a 28-yard strike to Gallagher for a 14-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game.
Boots McCulloch scored on a 1-yard run after a 46-yard Bishop completion set up the score in the second quarter.
Gallagher caught a 9-yard TD pass in the third quarter and Austin Ashley scored on a 1-yard run late to wrap up the scoring.
Hamilton 40, Winfield 27
Gabe Anglin scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving – and Hamilton improved to 5-0 for the first time since its unbeaten regular season of 2012.
“I still like the intensity and the physicality of our guys up front,” coach Rodney Stidham said. “We still continue to do an excellent job of playing hard.
“We’re ecstatic about being 5-0.”
Jathan Jackson and Robert Johnson each had a rushing touchdown for Hamilton, which led 26-13 at halftime. Anglin’s touchdown catch was a 34-yarder from Jackson.
Stidham sees some shared qualities between this team and other Hamilton squads that have had fine seasons.
“Our locker room culture and team chemistry is really good,” he said, noting it doesn’t seem to matter to the kids who makes the run, catch or tackle. “We’re all for each other. That’s a quality that we have.
“They’re having an outstanding time right now.”
Hamilton is tied atop the Class 5A, Region 7 standings with Jasper and Russellville, and the Aggies return to region play next week with a game at Hayden.
Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0
CHEROKEE – Gage Pugh had 2 rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble for another score as Colbert Heights went on the road and dominated Cherokee in non-region play.
“I’m really proud of the effort we showed tonight,” head coach Taylor Leathers said. “This game means a lot to the community and we’re happy to get the win. I’m also glad we were able to get some of our younger guys some playing time tonight.”
Pugh, who played for Cherokee last season, scored on runs of 39 and 2 yards to put Colbert Heights (4-2) out front 14-0 after the opening quarter.
The Wildcats then reeled off 35 points in a lopsided second quarter to end any doubts.
Sophomore Andrew Tedford scored on a 49-yard run early to push the lead to 21. Carson Shaw added a 38-yard TD run and Pugh scooped up a Cherokee fumble and returned it 25 yards to make it 35-0. Freshmen Tyler Wagnon (8 yards) and Braxton McDaniel (33 yards) tacked on two more Wildcat scores to make it 49-0 at halftime.
The schools utilized a running clock and 6-minute quarters in the second half.
Eighth-grader Dakota Vaughn notched the game’s final score with a 26-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
It’s the 14th-straight win for the Class 3A Wildcats over 1A Cherokee (0-5).
Elkmont 16, Lexington 14
Lucas Thigpen and Trey Martin each scored a touchdown for Lexington, but Lexington could not avoid its fourth loss in a row.
The Bears' 46-yard field goal try at the end of the game was no good. It was the first win of the season for Elkmont (1-4), which beat Lexington 28-27 last year.
The Bears (1-4) return to Class 3A, Region 8 play next week with a home game against East Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.