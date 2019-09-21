Colbert Heights had the bounce-back game it was looking for Friday.
A week after falling by 27 to Lauderdale County, Colbert Heights went back above .500 with a Class 3A, Region 8 win over East Lawrence, 28-14.
Blaine Holt scored two touchdowns for Colbert Heights (3-2, 2-1) — one late in the first quarter and another 23 seconds before halftime, the latter preceding a two-point conversion pass from Carson Shaw to Andrew Tedford.
Tedford ran for a 14-yard touchdown late in the third for a 20-0 lead.
East Lawrence’s Teondre Hubbard threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Hendrix in the fourth quarter, but Shaw answered with a 54-yard touchdown run. Tedford’s two-point conversion put Colbert Heights up 28-7.
Dylan Hunter scored for East Lawrence (1-3, 0-2) with 3:52 left.
Shaw ran 10 times for 101 yards and Gage Pugh had 16 carries for 123 yards for Colbert Heights. Tedford ran for 68 yards and passed for 44. Skyler Gault had 34 receiving yards.
Colbert Heights travels to Cherokee for a non-region game next week.
--
Hamilton 14, Corner 7: Another game decided in the final minute ended as another Hamilton win Friday.
Jathan Jackson scored on a one-yard run with five seconds to go to lift Hamilton (4-0, 3-0) to a come-from-behind Class 5A, Region 7 victory. The Aggies matched their overall win total from last year.
Earlier this season, Jackson threw a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute against Cordova.
“Our guys have fought and scraped, and sometimes you have teams that win ugly,” said Rodney Stidham, who is in his 15th year coaching Hamilton.
Stidham said the team’s senior leadership has been “outstanding.”
“It’s really nice to be relevant again,” he said. “We have a lot to play for. Each week it gets bigger and bigger. We want to get used to being relevant again.”
Stidham said this group of Aggies is motivated to return Hamilton, which last started 4-0 in 2012, to its days of competing for region titles and making playoff runs.
The team has also shown defensive improvement under defensive coordinator David Cantrell, who Stidham said has instilled passion in the defensive players.
“We’ve taken a lot of pride in our defense this year, whereas the last few years that might not have been the case,” Stidham said.
Hamilton has held opponents to 14, 12, 21 and seven points this year.
Corner (2-3, 0-3), which beat Hamilton 46-6 last year, led 7-0 after a first-quarter touchdown run. Robert Johnson scored from 12 yards out for Hamilton in the second quarter to tie the game.
The Aggies host Winfield in a non-region game this week.
