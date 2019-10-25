Colton Patton rushed 15 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns as Deshler won its seventh game in a row and completed an unbeaten run through Class 4A, Region 8.
The Tigers (7-2, 6-0) led 14-0 on a Colton Patton three-yard run and Jordan McGee 10-yard run. But West Limestone scored 17 straight points before halftime – a 20-yard pass from Christian Adams to River Helms, a two-yard run by Dakota Jefferson and then just before halftime a 37-yard field goal.
But Deshler took over in the second half. Patton and Teondre Goodloe had short touchdown runs, Will Pilgrim threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Marq Malone and Jose Rocha hit a 22-yard field goal.
Bryan Hogan had six carries for 95 yards, McGee three carries for 78 yards and Pilgrim was 4-for-10 for 77 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Deshler closes the regular season next week at home against Jasper.
--
Brooks 71, Elkmont 8
The Lions (5-4, 4-2) racked up 556 yards of total offense in a blowout win over Elkmont.
Brooks scored 64 unanswered points before Elkmont found the end zone with 6:48 remaining in the game. Quarterback Carson Daniel threw for three touchdowns and ran for two, finishing the night 10 for 18 with 173 yards and 38 yards rushing.
Cameron Doerfinger had three catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns and running back Cam Beckwith finished with eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
The Brooks forced seven turnovers, with five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
--
Russellville 16, Dora 6
The Golden Tigers (7-2, 5-2) rushed for 345 yards and pulled away in the second half to beat Dora, 16-6, snapping a two-game losing skid.
Jacob Bishop scored on a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Golden Tigers didn’t get on the scoreboard again late in the third.
Brooks Scott recovered a fumble by Dora’s Marcel Davidson to give Russellville the ball back and Austin Ashley scored on a 11-yard touchdown run. Miguel Flores connected on a 24-yard field goal to put the Golden Tigers up by 10 with just over 10 minute remaining. Dora drove down to the Russellville 11-yard line, but Russellville’s Angel Martinez came up with an interception to preserve the lead.
Ashley finished with 22 rushes for 204 yards and a touchdown and Bishop carried the ball 10 times for 68 yards and a touchdown.
--
Cordova 35, Haleyville 26
Haleyville dropped out of playoff contention with a loss to Cordova, 35-26.
The Lions (3-6, 2-4) fell bind early Cordova’s Justin Wallace found the end zone in the first quarter with a 29-yard run. But Haleyville reeled off consecutive touchdowns from Nick Whitman who scored from 50 and five yards away, respectively.
Cordova raced out to a two-score lead with two more touchdowns from Whitman and a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kason Smith to Adam O’Rear. Eli Musso brought the lions back with touchdown passes from 29 and 26 yards out, respectively. But Cordova put the game away with another touchdown from Wallace, this one from a yard out.
--
Jasper 49, Hamilton 0
The win was top-ranked Jasper fifth shutout in seven region victories and secured the No. 1 seed from Class 5A, Region 7 for the Vikings.
Hamilton (7-2, 5-2) will take the No. 2 seed.
