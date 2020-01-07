With the second semester starting, it's a good time to look at a few trends we've noticed so far in local high school basketball.
We wrote about the girls Sunday, so now we'll talk about the boys.
--
Trending up
• Lexington – It’s been six years since Lexington won more than 10 games, but at 9-8 the Bears are on track for their best season in a while. David Hill left the girls team after last season to take over the boys team, and this group could be a postseason factor. Senior forward Kane West is 6-4 and probably one of the better players in the area you might not know. Trey Martin and Marshall White are among the Bears’ other leading men.
• Sheffield – Sheffield’s improvement dates to the start of last season. The Bulldogs made the 2017 Class 2A state tournament under coach Ski Anderson, but that group featured a lot of older players. Pervis Key is in his third year coaching the Bulldogs and might have his best team yet. Sheffield is balanced, with Rodney Goodman, Devin Doss, Daxavier Smith and Jaylen Jones headlining a deep team that won 17 games last year after winning seven in 2018. Sheffield lost a sub-regional game last year to Red Bay by only three points, so the 2A Northwest Regional is a realistic base goal.
--
Something to prove
• Brooks – Brooks is the Virginia of local high school basketball. Defense is a priority and almost always effective. Offense, however, sometimes goes missing. Only three opponents have scored 50 on Brooks this year, and the Lions won two of those games anyway. The Lions lost many of their top scorers to graduation – including Dusty Quillen and Clay Miller – but Knute Wood, Carson Daniel, Carson Villalta and Mars Hill transfer Kyler Murks have helped stabilize this team’s offense.
Brooks has had outstanding records each of the last two years before losing to Pleasant Grove in the 5A sub-regional round in 2018 and dropping a thriller to West Limestone in last year’s 4A Northwest Regional final. Brooks might be closer to making state than you realize.
• Deshler – Another victim of West Limestone’s Cinderella run to the state finals last year, Deshler was a favorite to reach the 4A state tournament from the northwest before blowing a big lead and losing to the Wildcats at the buzzer in a sub-regional. With talent like 1st team all-state guard J.P. Robinson and forward Kevon Summerhill, it was a missed opportunity.
But the Tigers have hope. At 6-7, senior Sawyer Wright is a matchup problem for many teams given his development over the last few years. Phillips transfer Brandon Green gave Deshler an immediate scoring spark, while Matthew Minetree, Tavaris Thirlkill, Jay Hester, Marq Malone and Rece Malone give the team good depth. The Tigers have played tough competition like Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville and Gardendale, so they won’t be intimidated.
--
Other teams to watch
There might not be one local boys team that you can call a likely state tournament participant. But numerous local teams have a reasonable chance beyond those mentioned already. Among them, from 7A to 1A:
•Florence – The Falcons don’t have the collective height they had in their starting lineup last year, but Dee Beckwith has developed his jump shot to go with his strong work as a rebounder. Jameris Lee, Kortez Burge and Jaeden Webster will be counted on in the backcourt. The record won’t be as shiny as last year’s program best (29-4), but the Falcons should be motivated to return to the 7A Northwest Regional and have a better showing than they did last year.
• Muscle Shoals – Don’t assume that because guard Mark Sears transferred out of state that Muscle Shoals can't return to the state tournament. Senior forward Mikey McIntosh is one of the area’s best players, and he’s surrounded by plenty of veteran contributors such as Ty Smith, Nick Griffith and Jamal Acklin. Coaches throughout Class 6A know to take this bunch seriously.
• Russellville – Russellville lost two major scorers last year in Devin Buckhalter and Lucas McNutt. But Chandler Dyas has already had a good year for the Golden Tigers, and Jeb Bishop and Brooks Scott are capable of big nights. Last year’s team didn’t lose after Jan. 14 until its season ended with a Class 5A sub-regional loss at home to Madison Academy. Can this year’s Golden Tigers get on a similar hot streak?
• Lauderdale County – Lauderdale County reached the state tournament two years ago and then in last year’s Northwest Regional semifinals ran into a difficult matchup with Westminster. Point guard Wyatt Newton graduated, but this team has potential and with Westminster way down there isn’t an obvious favorite to make the Class 3A state tournament out of the northwest. Connor Smith continues to improve and is a consistent 20-point scoring threat, and other Tigers like Luke McIntyre and Juvonne Shanes have also contributed heavily for years.
• Red Bay – This team has made a dramatic turnaround under coach John Torisky over the last three seasons. The Tigers lost almost every game in 2016-17 but have since made two straight Class 2A Northwest Regional appearances and – despite the loss of arguably their top player from last year, Gath Weatherford – are good enough to return. Braden Ray has had a breakout year and the Tigers had a great showing at the TimesDaily Classic, beating Belgreen and Lauderdale County and losing to Deshler by just four points.
• Covenant Christian – The Eagles reached the Class 1A Northwest Regional final last year but simply couldn’t keep up with a loaded Decatur Heritage team. Heritage still has GianCarlo Valdez but its star post Noah Boler graduated, and the battle to represent the northwest in the 1A state tournament seems a bit more open. Covenant senior Titus Griffin is one of the area’s best shooters and has expanded his game, and 6-8 sophomore Haston Alexander is a matchup nightmare for most 1A schools.
• Mars Hill – Similar situation to Covenant. Though the Panthers lost Murks to transfer and top scorer Avery Thrasher (among others) to graduation, they have a couple important seniors back in Walker White and Garrett Cox. Freshman Drake James has added a spark, and Luke Crowden has also played well. This team came closer than anyone to upsetting Decatur Heritage last year, falling by just 10 in the Northwest Regional semifinals.
--
Storyline to watch
• Can a local team win a game at state? - No team from the TimesDaily’s coverage area has won a game at the state tournament since Muscle Shoals upset Carver-Montgomery in 2016. Since then, local teams are 0-4 in the semifinals and all the games have been double digit losses.
Sheffield lost to R.C. Hatch in 2017, Lauderdale County lost to Hillcrest-Evergreen and R.A. Hubbard lost to Georgiana in 2018, and Muscle Shoals lost to Carver-Montgomery in 2019.
