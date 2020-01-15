Playing without injured point guard Brandon Green, Deshler needed other players to emerge Tuesday night against Wilson.
Green is out for the season with a knee injury, according to coach Brian Pounders.
Tavaris Thirlkill did just that. Thirlkill scored 20 points to help the Tigers (14-8, 5-1) beat Wilson 63-55 to clinch the regular season Class 4A, Area 16 title.
Deshler will host the upcoming area tournament. Matthew Minetree and Sawyer Wright added 12 points each for the Tigers, who trailed 32-30 at halftime.
Brycen Parrish led all scorer with 24 points for Wilson. Dakota Cagle added 11 points and Brandon Leahy added 10 points.
• Hamilton 56, Russellville 52: The Hamilton Aggies dominated Russellville 23-10 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Hamilton’s Bryant Loving scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Caleb Weeks also scored 16 for the Aggies, and Kenton Steele had 13.
Russellville’s Chandler Dyas led all scorers with 22 points, and Jeb Bishop totaled 15.
• Waterloo 71, Colbert Heights 66: Campbell Parker and Carson Shaw put on an offensive show with 33 points apiece, but Parker’s Waterloo team held off Shaw and Colbert Heights.
At halftime, Parker had 24 points and Shaw had 21. Trailing by 11 at halftime, Colbert Heights outscored Waterloo 20-12 in the third quarter but couldn’t finish the comeback.
Joe Pendegraph had 11 points and Hayden Hester and Gavin Scott nine each for Waterloo. Colbert Heights’ Jackson Olive scored eight and Skyler Balta seven.
• R.A. Hubbard 81, Athens Bible 32: Keyondrick Cobb poured in 28 points — scoring at least six in each quarter – as R.A. Hubbard dominated Athens Bible.
The Chiefs outscored Athens Bible 21-5 in the second period to build a 24-point halftime lead. Tyrus Johnson scored 17 points and Trenton Hampton 15 for R.A. Hubbard.
• Lexington 60, Clements 43: Lexington bolted to a 27-9 halftime lead on the way to an easy win over Clements.
Trey Martin led the Bears (10-9, 3-2) with 17 points and Kane West chipped in with 10 points.
• Sheffield 74, Rogers 48: Three players ended with double figure scoring for Sheffield (15-5, 5-2) during its win over Rogers.
The trio of Rodney Goodman (21), DaXavier Smith (16) and Devin Doss (15) combined for 52 points.
James Farris had 15 points for Rogers.
• Mars Hill 66, Central 35: Mars Hill (12-7) picked up a non-area win over Central.
Joshua Bowerman scored 13 points. Drake James contributed 12 and Walker White added in 11 points to round out the top scorers for Mars Hill.
Lane McCay scored 16 points for Central.
• Collinwood 47, Wayne County 44: Noah Hollis provided the last separation for Collinwood during its win over Wayne County (3-12).
Hollis knocked down a late 3-point shot and sealed the game with two free throws as he finished with 20 points. Peyton Ward finished with 11 points.
Clay Baugus scored a game-high 28 points for Wayne County.
