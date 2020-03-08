Parker Willingham struck out 14 batters and pitched all seven innings to lift Deshler to a 5-0 win Saturday over Madison County.
Willingham allowed five hits and three walks. He and Corbin Laster each had two hits, and Will Pilgrim drove in a run for the Tigers.
• Scottsboro 7, Deshler 3: Will Pilgrim tripled and he and Nick Whitten each drove in a run, but Deshler fell to Scottsboro.
Cody Collinsworth pitched a clean first inning for the Tigers (7-5). Nick Whitten pitched the following five innings and allowed two earned runs, striking out eight batters.
• Florence 9, Arab 2: Five runs in the third inning helped Florence cruise past Arab.
Banks Langston got the win for the Falcons (9-4), pitching four innings, giving up six hits with two runs and striking out one.
Ben Arnett was 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.
• Sparkman 4, Florence 2: Parker White tripled and Sam Bowling doubled but Florence only managed four hits and fell to Sparkman.
Ben Arnett and Preston McAlexander each drove in a run for Florence (8-4), and Zeke Bishop pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
• Muscle Shoals 18-19, Brewer 2-0: Jackson McCreless doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs in game one of a huge offensive day for Muscle Shoals.
Andrew Jones had two hits and three RBIs and Carter Arnold two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans (8-3) in the first game. Thomas Marinelli pitched all five innings, allowing two runs (one earned), three hits and a walk. He struck out four.
In game two, Sam Jacobs and Carson Knight were both 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Zach Cochran and Will Conner each added two RBIs. Jones was 3-for-3 and scored four runs. Ethan Roberts, Jacobs and Jackson Brown split the pitching.
• Lauderdale County 11, Hatton 6: Devin Word drove in four runs, Ethan Hamm drove in two and Blade Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Lauderdale County powered past Hatton.
Luke McIntyre pitched the first two innings for LCHS (4-3), and then Slade Brown struck out nine batters over five innings. All but one Hatton run was unearned.
• Gordo 6, Lauderdale County 2: Brodey Lentz homered and Miles Edwards drove in a run but Lauderdale County lost to Gordo.
Devin Word doubled for the Tigers (4-4). Five different Gordo players had an RBI.
• Shoals Christian 13, Clements 2: Caleb Vardaman and Jacob Deaton each had two hits and two RBIs as Shoals Christian routed Clements.
Zach Stevenson had two hits, and Griffin Shewbert, C.J. Butler and Ryan Trousdale each drove in a run for the Flame (7-1). Gavin Johnson pitched the first three innings, and Greg Yeates pitched two scoreless innings.
• Mars Hill 10, Lawrence County (Ala.) 4: Josh Bowerman and Mike Larkin each drove in two runs and Mars Hill earned a win at Lawrence County.
Hunter Bridges added three hits and Peyton Higgins doubled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Panthers (4-3). Cody Watson allowed four runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings, and Larkin got the final out.
• Madison Academy 11, Mars Hill 1: Josh Bowerman drove in Cody Watson in the third inning, but that’s all Mars Hill could manage against Madison Academy.
Madison Academy’s Kai Watson, Alex Wade and James Benson each drove in two runs.
• LAMP 7, Wilson 6: Despite a furious five-run rally in the seventh, Wilson fell to LAMP.
Chris Silva led the Warriors (9-2) with two hits and three RBIs. Jackson Thompson also drove in a run.
• Corinth (Miss.) 12, Rogers 0: Corinth’s Tripp Doran pitched all five innings and was too much for Rogers.
Caleb Underwood and Darby Clemmons each had a hit for the Pirates.
• Rogers 10, Elkmont 3: Clay Butler was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and Remington Bradley homered as Rogers handled Elkmont.
Jesse Wallace doubled and drove in two runs for the Pirates (7-5). Bradley pitched six innings of one-run ball, striking out seven.
• Boaz 6, Brooks 0: Carson Daniel, Chandler Ross and Caleb Campbell each singled, but Brooks labored for offense in a loss to Boaz.
Boaz starter Estes threw all seven innings, walking two and striking out four. Daniel threw four scoreless innings for Brooks.
• Ramsay 6, Lexington 5: Ethan Corum and Caleb Putman each drove in two runs for Lexington, but Ramsay got an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Cade Moore and Skyler Putman added two hits apiece for the Bears.
• Shelby County 16, Lexington 2: Jack Traffanstedt tripled and Holden Newton doubled, but Lexington couldn’t keep up with Shelby County.
Newton and Caleb Putman (2-for-2) each drove in a run for the Bears (3-6).
• Covenant Christian 10, Sheffield 0: Alex Glover stayed hot with a 4-for-4, 3-RBI day as the Eagles handled Sheffield.
Haston Alexander had two hits and two RBIs, and Seth James added an RBI. Henry Glover struck out nine batters over 5 2/3 innings. Jacob Alexander got the last four outs.
Dillian Letsinger had two hits for Sheffield.
• Lindsay Lane 11, Covenant Christian 1: Jacob Alexander’s sixth-inning RBI was all Covenant could muster against Lindsay Lane.
Henry Glover and Alex Glover each had a hit for the Eagles (3-4). David Henry doubled and drove in four runs for Lindsay Lane.
• Lindsay Lane 10, Sheffield 0: Sheffield couldn’t get the offense going in a loss to Lindsay Lane.
Houston Berryhill took the loss for the Bulldogs, pitching 1-⅔ innings giving up two hits and eight runs (seven earned).
Will Armstong was 1 for 3 with a double for Sheffield.
• Phil Campbell 6-9, Curry 0-2: Ridge Raper pitched all seven innings, striking out nine batters and allowing three hits and no walks, in a dominant game one win over Curry.
Raper, Mason Swinney and Bryant Hyde had two hits apiece for Phil Campbell (8-2).
In game two, Brett Saint pitched four scoreless innings of relief. Hyde had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Trey Leindecker drove in three runs. Swinney tripled and Austen Baker doubled. Raper had two hits and scored three runs.
• Hackleburg 17, Phillips 9: Caden Jones, Andrew Overton and Devin Wiginton each drove in three runs as Hackleburg’s offense broke out against Phillips.
Ethan Heggy added two RBIs and three runs scored for Hackleburg. Jones and Noah McCarley also scored three times. Trett Irvin allowed a run over 3 2/3 innings, striking out six.
Ken Edwards had two hits, two walks and three RBIs for Phillips.
• Hamilton 10, Hackleburg 0: Evan Clark held Hackleburg to one hit and one walk and struck out five batters over five innings and Hamilton rolled.
Drake Morris had three RBIs and James Pendley and William Reed each drove in two Aggies. Trett Irvin walked and got a hit for Hackleburg (7-3).
• East Lawrence 7, Tharptown 6: Hunter Motes and Hunter White had RBI singles in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but East Lawrence’s Hunter Letson won the game with an RBI in the bottom half of the inning. Jayden Mitchell was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, but Tharptown fell short against East Lawrence.
Britton Kennamore and Blake Daily each drove in a run for Tharptown, and Jayden Mitchell was 3-for-4 with a double and run scored.
• Tharptown 4, Winston County 2: Tharptown edged out Winston County with strong pitching.
Jayden Mitchell got the win for Tharptown, pitching 6-⅓ innings allowing four hits, two runs (none earned) and striking out 10.
Mitchell was 1 for 3 at the plate with a double and 3 RBIs.
Track
Wilson’s boys finished sixth out of 19 teams in the Cullman Invitational.
Ayden Bone won the 400-meter dash (51.43 seconds) and placed third in the 800-meter (2 minutes. 6.58 seconds). Landson Sharpston was second in discus (144 feet, 6 inches) and third in shot put (48 feet, 4 inches).
Tennis
Deshler’s boys beat West Point 8-1.
Singles: Luke Statom (D) def. Jared smith (WP) 10-3; Liam Lanier (WP) def. Kevin Padron (D) 10-6; Mitchell Brazeale (D) def. Hunter Cooper (WP 10-4; Brandon Williams (D) def. Carter Duke (WP) 10-5; Nathan Deaton (D) def. Kyler Knighten (WP) 10-1; Jose Rocha (D) def. Kholer Lovett (WP) 10-5
Doubles: Statom/Padron (D) def. Smith/Cooper (WP) 10-6; Brazeale/Williams (D) def. Lanier/Duke 10-8; Deaton/Rocha (D) def. Knighten/Lovett (WP) 10-4
Friday’s baseball
Wilson baseball won two games in Montgomery on Friday, topping Providence Christian 9-1 and Montgomery Catholic 4-3 in high school baseball.
In the opener against Providence, Luke Daniel pitched five no-hit innings while striking out nine and walking four to get the win. Luke Elliott allowed two hits in two innings.
Wilson scored in each of the first five innings and finished with 12 hits. Daniel had a single and drove in three runs, while Chris Silva had two RBIs. Jackson Thompson had three singles and scored four runs and Payton Graham had three hits, including a double. Tanner Melton and Hunter Cornatzer each had two hits.
Against Catholic, the Warriors (9-1) scored three runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit. Thompson and Graham had two hits each and Daniel had a two-run double.
Graham, Wilson’s third pitcher, got the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
• Mars Hill 10, Colbert County 0: Koby Keenum threw four innings and Mike Larkin the fifth as they combined for a one-hitter.
Lane Lambert was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Mars Hill (3-3) and Walker White added three RBIs. Peyton Higgins was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Keenum struck out eight batters, allowing one hit, and Larkin struck out two.
Jordan Austin had the lone hit for Colbert County (5-5).
• Lexington 12, Central 8: Xander Liles doubled once, singled twice and drove in four runs as Lexington outlasted Central.
Liles was also the winning pitcher for Lexington (3-4), striking out four batters over six innings. Caleb Putman had two hits and an RBI. Cade Moore, Peyton Liles and Nick Newton each drove in a run.
Carson Brewer had two hits and three RBIs for Central (3-3).
• Shoals Christian 17, Sheffield 7: Griffin Shewbart had three hits and drove in four runs as Shoals Christian had a big offensive day against Sheffield.
C.J. Butler had two hits and three RBIs, and Will Hutcheson, Caleb Vardaman and Zach Stevenson each added two hits for the Flame (6-1).
Vardaman struck out eight Sheffield batters, and all but one run against him was unearned.
Sheffield’s Kyree Jackson, Christopher Garner and Austin Keeton each drove in a run, and Will Armstrong scored twice.
• Rogers 5, Elkmont 4: Austin Burgess drove in Chandler Farris with a single in the top of the eighth and Rogers knocked off Elkmont.
Burgess and Clay Butler each had two hits for the Pirates (6-4). Butler pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Bradley pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth.
Preston Robinson and Mykell Murrah each had an RBI for Elkmont.
• Phil Campbell 8, Haleyville 2: Austen Baker had three hits and Rilan Garrison drove in two runs as Phil Campbell scored four runs in the first inning and again in the fourth.
Bryant Hyde added two hits and an RBI for the Bobcats (6-2). Mason Swinney earned the win after pitching five innings, and Luke Barnwell struck out five batters over two clean innings to end it.
Ty Black had two hits and scored a run for Haleyville (1-6), and Hayden Tidwell had an RBI.
• Decatur Heritage 17-12, Colbert Heights 1-0: Avery Hood had an RBI for Colbert Heights but the Wildcats were overwhelmed by Decatur Heritage.
Jacob Milender and Ethan Kimbrough each added a hit for Colbert Heights (3-8) in the first game. Tanner Taylor had two hits in game two.
Clay Smith had four RBIs, Houston South three and Tyler Founds two for Decatur Heritage in the first game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.