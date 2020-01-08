Deshler picked up a road win in boys basketball Tuesday night, placing four players in double figures in a 67-56 victory over Russellville.
The Tigers (13-7) led by 10 at the half before Russellville (9-7) closed the gap to two points in the fourth quarter. Clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch enabled Deshler to pull away for the final margin.
Rece Malone led Deshler with 19 points. Sawyer Wright added 14, while Tavaris Thirlkill and Matthew Minetree each had 12.
Brooks Scott led Russellville with 20 points. Levi Gist added 14.
• Lauderdale County 87, Wilson 65: Five players reached double digits as Lauderdale County (12-6) cruised for a victory over Wilson.
Connor Smith scored a team-high 17 points, followed by Luke McIntyre with 15 points, Holden Stanfield and Eric Fuqua both with 14, and Daniel Romine with 11.
Brycen Parrish finished with a game-high 25 points for Wilson.
• Hatton 75, Sheffield 67: Ridge Harrison scored 25 points and Cade Smith had 22 in a win for Hatton over Sheffield on Tuesday.
Hatton led 40-29 at the half and kept the lead over the final two quarters to win.
Devin Doss led Sheffield with 23 points.
• Frank Hughes 69, Wayne County 59 (OT): Tyler Moser had 15 points, but Wayne County fell in overtime to Frank Hughes.
Frank Hughes led 33-24 at the half, but Wayne County went on a 11-3 run in the third quarter and tied the game at the end of regulation. A 10-6 run in the overtime period from Frank Hughes sealed the win, however.
Clay Baugus added 14 points and Adam Goss had 11, while the leading scorer for Frank Hughes was Wyatt Alley with 18.
• Loretto 65, Collinwood 47: Loretto forced Collinwood to 21 turnovers during its win Tuesday night.
Amauri Young scored 19 points. Blade Tidwell added 18 points while Tabias Simmons chipped in 14 points.
Blair Holt scored 13 points and Peyton Ward added 11.
--
Late
• Phil Campbell 51, Colbert Heights 42: Colbert Heights fought off a slow start with a third-quarter comeback to take a one-point lead entering the fourth, but Phil Campbell outscored the Wildcats 17-7 in the final period.
Luke Garrison had seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for Phil Campbell. Brett Saint led the Bobcats with 17.
Carson Shaw scored 21 points and Caden Davis 12 for Colbert Heights.
• Loretto 65, Riverdale 33 (late): Amauri Young led his team with 22 points and added three assists to help Loretto blow out Riverdale over the weekend.
Shayler Hankins had 14 points and seven rebounds and Tabias Sirmones added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.
