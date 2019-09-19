MONTGOMERY — Muscle Shoals High School senior inside linebacker Jackson Bratton recorded 15 tackles in the undefeated Trojans’ 35-14 win over Hartselle last Friday to capture the AHSAA Football Defensive Spotlight for Week 3.
The University of Alabama early commit was the leader on a defense that is allowing just 9.0 points per game. Coach Scott Basden’s defense currently ranks third in Class 6A this season behind Paul Bryant (6.3 ppg) and Oxford (8.7 ppg).
Bratton had a sack, fumble recovery and a pass break-up in his effort versus the Tigers. The pass break-up resulted in an interception by teammate Aiden Gay that resulted in an 87-yard return and a touchdown. Fellow inside linebacker Malik Smith also had 14 tackles and two sacks, and Gay finished the night with two interceptions.
Bratton edged out two other outstanding defensive performances for this week’s Spotlight. Leroy King had 18 tackles in a 31-7 loss to Pinson Valley and Cameron Whited totaled 17 stops as the Wildcats beat Guntersville 42-14. He had two sacks among his tackles.
--
Peyton Higgins honored
Mars Hill Bible High School 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior Peyton Higgins turned in a very “special” performance Friday night to earn the AHSAA Football Special Teams Spotlight for week 3.
In a span of three plays in the first quarter of the Panthers’ 70-14 win over Phillips, Higgins returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and three plays later returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown for the defending Class 1A state champions.
He broke past eight defenders on the punt return to reach the open field on the amazing punt return. He also had four rush attempts for 87 yards including a TD run of 51 yards.
Mars Hill Coach Darrell Higgins was also amazed. His son returned five kicks for touchdowns last season as Mars Hill (3-0) rolled to a14-1 record and the school’s first Class 1A state football championship. None were as exciting as last Friday’s punt return, however. Higgins fielded the punt just inside the 10-yard line, sped up the middle, and then to his left as the Bears tried to corral him. He cut back to his right and finally got loose in Phillips territory and coasted the rest of the way.
The victory was the Panthers’ 13th in a row since losing to Class 4A Brooks 36-35 on Sept. 28, 2018. Mars Hill will face Cherokee this week and then have its rematch with the Lions the following Friday.
--
Montevallo offense
Montevallo High School’s high-powered offense clicked on all cylinders in last week’s 68-40 victory over Jemison at Theron Fisher Stadium. The Bulldogs of Coach Brandon Wilcox scored nine touchdowns on drives that totaled just 22 plays – the longest taking five plays to reach the end zone. The icing came after the scores as Montevallo tied a state-record with seven two-point conversions.
And Wilcox’s team did it with senior all-state receiver J.J. Evans out of the lineup nursing an injury. The explosive effort put Montevallo in the AHSAA Offensive Spotlight this week as the prep football season moves to week four.
“It was pretty amazing,” said Wilcox. “Everything seemed to be working for us offensively.”
Senior quarterback Malik Inabinette was 15-of-18 passing for 366 yards and five touchdowns and scored a sixth touchdown on a 13-yard run for the Class 4 Bulldogs (3-1). Six of the touchdowns came on plays of 43 yards or longer. The nine scoring drives averaged just 2.4 players per series.
Receiver Jamarius Carter caught five passes for 121 yards and touchdowns of 43 and 64 yards. Kial Cottingham grabbed five receptions for 103 yards with an 18-yard TD catch. Kam’Ron Goins had four catches for 97 yards with a 47-yard TD reception. Deon Gilliland had a 45-yard TD pass on the first play of the game, and Joseph Anderson rushed 13 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns covering 16, 14 and 40 yards. His 60-yard run set up his first score, which came one play later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.