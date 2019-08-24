FLORENCE — Brentwood Academy’s football team has won four consecutive state championships in its division of Tennessee high school football.
The Eagles looked pretty good in Alabama, too.
Florence responded well to its initial deficit against visiting Brentwood Academy but could not rally a second time, allowing 26 unanswered points in a 41-14 loss.
“We’ve just got to continue to grind it out and move forward and get better,” Florence coach Will Hester said. “When you play good competition, there’s an opportunity to get beat like this. We did tonight, and we’ve got continue to improve.”
The Falcons (0-1) had a handful of good moments on both offense and defense, but four interceptions — two each by Gardner Flippo and Dee Beckwith — were costly.
“In the heat of the moment it’s hard to tell at times," Hester said. "Obviously we’ll watch the film, we’ll look at the read and make sure we were making the right progression. Sometimes you throw the ball on a line and you should put air under it, things like that. Nothing that can’t be fixed.”
The Falcons lost by 20 in last year’s opener against Blackman (Tenn.) and rebounded to win five games.
“They’re just a well-coached team,” Hester said of Brentwood Academy (1-0). “We knew what we were getting ourselves in for. They’re a top team in their state in their classification, and we want to play those kinds of teams to help set ourselves up for the playoffs.”
Florence’s Tabarius Thompson recovered a bobbled snap on Brentwood Academy’s first possession, but on the Eagles’ second possession Jordan James took an option pitch 83 yards for a touchdown.
Later, James ran 4 yards for a touchdown and Wade Williams ran in a conversion.
Florence’s next drive ended with an interception, but the Falcon defense got a needed three-and-out. Beckwith threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Baugh.
Florence forced a turnover on downs after that. On the fourth play of the ensuing drive, Florence sophomore receiver Jakobie Hurley made an over-the-shoulder catch in which he appeared to trap the ball against his defender and then secure it.
Two players later, Beckwith ran to the right and lowered his shoulder for a 9-yard touchdown run.
But Brentwood Academy’s Tayler Montiel found Aaron Lovins open downfield on the second play of the ensuing drive, and James ran 13 yards for a score. Paxton Perry easily made a 46-yard field goal just before halftime, and the Eagles added two more touchdowns and a field goal before the game’s end.
“Obviously played with us defensively. We’re very young there. We got a lot of big interceptions,” Brentwood Academy coach Cody White said. “I think Will does a really good job. I’ve got a lot of respect for him from when he was in middle Tennessee.”
Hester believes the Falcon defense can be a strength as the year progresses.
“Obviously offensively when you have four interceptions and you have two turnovers on downs, you put your defense in a bad spot,” he said. “We asked our defense to play too many plays tonight. This isn’t an expose on defense. This is bad team football.”
Florence hosts Buckhorn next Friday and then has its Class 7A, Region 4 opener against Austin.
“Everything we want in the season is still ahead of us,” Hester said. “We learned a lot about ourselves tonight. We learned a lot about the things that we do well. We learned a lot about things we’ve got to work on.”
