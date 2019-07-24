FLORENCE — Brian Scheetz remembers coaching a travel baseball team in Louisiana that he said had maybe three potential Division I players on it.
His team went up against a team from Houston with nine Division I baseball prospects, but his Louisiana team beat them in a championship game.
“It was because our guys knew their role, and what they did they did well,” Scheetz said Tuesday afternoon. “They fielded routine balls, they put the ball in play, and we pitched it pretty good.”
That’s the ethos Scheetz wants to bring to Shoals Christian baseball, a team he became head coach of this week. He met with players and their families Tuesday.
Scheetz is the program’s third coach in three years. Mark Lee coached the Flame last year and Patrick Malone was coach the two seasons before that.
“I love kids. I love the game. It’s close (to home). And it’s an opportunity for me to coach again,” Scheetz said.
Scheetz, 51, grew up in Kansas City and played college baseball at William Jewell and then the University of Illinois at Chicago. He reached the minor leagues as a pitcher in the Texas Rangers system and has coached for 26 years at various levels.
He served as an umpire last year and actually worked two of Shoals Christian’s games.
He lives in Rogersville with his wife, Terri, who is from the area. Scheetz briefly helped out with the baseball program at Lauderdale County High.
Shoals Christian failed to qualify for the playoffs last season but two years ago was Class 1A, Area 16 champion and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
“I’m stubborn. I don’t like to lose, and I love a challenge. And it’s going to be a challenge,” Scheetz said.
Scheetz said the team is young and all but two of the baseball players play either basketball or football, but that is especially common at small schools and Scheetz has no problem with it.
“I’m not one of these coaches that have to have the kid all year round,” he said. “I think that kids should play multiple sports when they’re in high school. I think they should be kids.
“ … I’m a big high school advocate that kids should enjoy high school, but when they’re involved in whatever they’re involved in they do it hard and do it all the way.”
The Flame won state titles in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Scheetz plans on Shoals Christian baseball returning to the playoffs this spring but said any pressure will only come from himself.
“I’m happy to be here,” he said.
Maggerise leaves Red Bay for Russellville
The TimesDaily’s 2019 small school baseball coach of the year has a new job.
Richard Maggerise, the head coach of Red Bay baseball for six seasons and also a football assistant, is now an assistant baseball and assistant football coach at Russellville High. He started Tuesday.
“It was a blessing to be able to be there (at Red Bay), but this was an opportunity from a family standpoint that I just couldn’t pass up,” Maggerise said.
Maggerise worked for current Russellville head football coach John Ritter when both were at Red Bay. He said it also means a lot to work for current Russellville baseball coach Chris Heaps, who led Russellville to Class 5A state championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“It was a great opportunity to join two programs that are so rich in history and storied and are going to compete for championships,” Maggerise said.
Maggerise, 31, led Red Bay baseball to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament this past spring – the furthest the team had made it since 1993.
“Just the overall mindset of what baseball means to the school and community now,” Maggerise said, when asked what he’s proud of over his years leading Red Bay baseball.
He said the team learned “we could compete with anybody we played. That was a change that needed to occur there.”
He said he’s most proud of his Red Bay players’ off-the-field accomplishments.
Maggerise is a history teacher. One of his responsibilities on the Russellville baseball staff will be working with outfielders. He will coach running backs during football season, and he has known many members of the current Golden Tiger football staff for a long time.
“Today was my first day and you’d think I’d been on staff for 10 years,” he said. “That’s the feeling I got being there.”
