KILLEN — In his first start at quarterback in two years, Carson Daniel did not disappoint.
The senior went 18 of 22 passing for 339 yards and five touchdowns in the season debut. He also added a 12-yard rushing touchdown to lead Brooks to a 69-38 win over Lauderdale County on Thursday night.
“There was a lot of pressure, you get butterflies,” Daniel said of his long-awaited start at quarterback. “Ultimately, I knew that my teammates would have my back and I’d have theirs.”
“Carson deserves everything he got tonight,” Brooks head coach Brad Black said. “When these seniors were in junior high, they went 2-6, but they stuck with us. They are high character kids, and they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.”
The game started out as a shootout. Daniel threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Logan Turbyfill less than two minutes into the game to give the Lions a 7-0 lead. Less than a minute after that, Cameron Jones broke a 34-yard scoring run to cut the lead to 7-6.
On the following possession, Daniel threw a 61-yard score to Kobe Warden to make it 14-6. Two plays later, Lauderdale County quarterback Slade Brown threw a 74-yard strike to Steven Wisdom. Brown scored the 2-point play to tie the game at 14.
Brooks quickly drove back down the field, and Warden scored from 14 yards out on a backwards screen pass from Daniel to give the Lions a 21-14 lead.
The Tigers took a 22-21 lead early in the second quarter on a 1-yard Brown run and two-point run by Daniel White. Brooks retook the lead 29-22 on a 2-yard Turbyfill run and 2-point Daniel run with 5:27 in the half.
On the Tigers’ next possession, Brooks’ Drake Patterson intercepted a pass for the first defensive stop of the game. Daniel later threw a 21-yard touchdown to Warden for a 36-22 lead. Daniel added a 12-yard scoring run late in the half to give the Lions a 43-22 lead.
“It’s all about mindset for us on defense,” Black said. “We have to get that mindset where we get mad every time they get a yard. We don’t have that right now. If we can put that together with this offense, we’ll have something special.”
Brooks scored early in the second half when Daniel found Patrick Burke for a 6-yard score and a 50-22 lead. The Tigers answered with a 2-yard Brown run to cut the lead to 50-28.
Daniel threw a 52-yard touchdown to Turbyfill to extend the lead to 57-28. Warden intercepted a pass late in the third quarter and returned it 35 yards for a score to give the Lions a 63-28 lead.
Brooks backup quarterback Hunter Himber threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Remington Medley in the fourth quarter to make the score 69-28.
Lauderdale County scored a safety after a Brooks punt snap went through the back of the end zone. The Tigers added a score late in the game on a 24-yard William Adams run to round out the score at 69-38.
Warden finished the night with 211 receiving yards on 12 catches. The Tigers’ Cameron Jones led all rushers with 130 yards on 20 carries. Brown had 117 passing yards and 84 rushing yards.
Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said that his team has work to do.
“We have to get mentally tougher,” he said. “We go to work tomorrow to fix our mistakes. Brooks is a great team.”
