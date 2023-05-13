ALBERTVILLE — Brooks, behind Abby Herndon's three-hitter and a ninth-inning rally, is headed back to the state tournament.
The Lions beat Curry 2-0 on Saturday on the final day of the Class 4A North Regional and seal a berth in the state tournament.
Brooks (34-14-1) will play Northside (36-14-1) at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the first round at Oxford's Choccolocco Park.
Herndon also started Saturday's winning rally with a one-out walk. With two outs, courtesy runner Mackenzie Fuqua advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Karley Moreland's single.
Adrianna Johnson tripled in Moreland to make it 2-0.
Herndon escaped four Curry threats.
The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning. In the fifth, an error gave them a runner on third with two outs. A seventh-inning leadoff hit batter and a sacrifice fly preceded two outs. In the eighth, Curry could not convert after a two-out triple.
Brooks is in the state tournament for a second straight year. The Lions' trip last year was their first since 2001.
• West Limestone 12, Rogers 2: Juliann Kyle knocked in four runs and Bella Birdsong scored three times to help the Wildcats eliminate the Pirates (27-22).
Kennedi Clark reached base twice for Rogers.
• Priceville 3, Hamilton 1: Hamilton's Michaela Otts threw a four-hitter with just one walk, but the Bulldogs eliminated the Aggies (34-23).
Hope Smith knocked in Aubrey Sorrells in the sixth inning for Hamilton, which managed just four hits off Madalynne Black.
