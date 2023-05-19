OXFORD — Brooks, with two wins Friday, enters the final day of the high school softball season still in state championship contention.
However, due to one loss Friday, the Lions are also on the verge of elimination.
Brooks began the Class 4A state tournament with a 3-2 loss to Northside but rebounded for a 10-0 win over Cherokee County and a 4-0 victory over Prattville Christian.
The Lions (36-15-1) need four straight wins Saturday to grab a state championship.
Brooks faces Curry at 9 a.m. with the winner meeting Houston Academy at noon. That winner advances to the final against Orange Beach — which has won state championships each of the last two years — and will need to beat the Makos twice to win a state title.
“Our goal was to make it to Day 2 and we did that,” Brooks coach Kathryn Montgomery said. “We played better as the day went on. The girls were putting the ball in play and we were solid in the circle."
The Lions are in the state tournament for a second straight season. They went 0-2 in last year's appearance, their first state berth since 2001.
Abby Herndon allowed 12 hits with one walk and 19 strikeouts in 21 innings Friday.
She gave up seven hits and two earned runs in the loss to Northside. Herndon threw a four-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts against Cherokee County and a one-walk one-hitter against Prattville Christian."
"Abby Herndon has been absolutely amazing," Montgomery said. "She is a team-minded player who will do whatever it takes to win.”
Against Prattville Christian, Brooks scored in the first inning before adding insurance runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Baylee Darby singled in Faith Roberson in the first inning and doubled home Jordan Chambers in the seventh. Roberson knocked in Herndon in the fourth, and Herndon's flyout scored Harmony Behel in the sixth.
PCA mustered its hit to lead off the bottom of the first. Saniyah Weaver had a bunt single and went to second on a bunt. She was the last PCA player to reach scoring position.
Against Cherokee County, Darby knocked in three runs, and Brooks clubbed six extra-base hits. Roberson and Adrianna Johnson each scored twice, while Behel had two RBIs.
The Lions scored eight runs off nine hits in the sixth to invoke the rout rule. Behel singled in Johnson to end it.
In the loss to Northside, Brooks mustered just three hits and one walk. Northside's Kaylee Dunn tossed four shutout innings of relief, giving up one hit.
Northside led 3-0 in the sixth before the Lions mounted a rally. Callie McCord led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and scored on a Preslie Bunch flyout.
In the seventh, Karley Moreland was hit by a pitch with one out and moved into scoring position on a groundout. Behel doubled in Moreland to make it 3-2 but was stranded at second.
When Brooks faces Curry, the Lions will be familiar with their opponent.
Brooks beat Curry 2-0 in nine innings in last week's North Regional to qualify for the state tournament. In last year's North Regional, Curry beat Brooks 5-3 to qualify for state.
Brooks, if it wins four straight and takes a state championship, will be the rare team to lose its state tournament opener and rally for a title. It has happened 17 times since the AHSAA state tournament began in 1986, most recently by Hewitt-Trussville in 2019.
