One Shoals team won a third straight state championship and three Shoals athletes collected two gold medals each at this weekend's AHSAA track and field championships. One of the three was his school's first champion in at least 78 years.
Brooks, led by Ellie Partrick's wins in the javelin and discus, pulled in a third straight Class 4A girls team championship.
The Lions, who had seven other top-4 finishes, totaled 87.5 points. Bayside Academy was the runner-up with 58.5.
Mallory Cole took silver in the 800 and bronze in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Kennedy Hale finished fourth in the 100 hurdles and pole vault.
Partrick was also the shot put runner-up, while Katie Spurgeon finished third in the discus.
With Partrick's two golds, the Brooks girls have won 17 events in the last 22 AHSAA outdoor championships.
Brooks girls track and field also takes over as the school's top program, as measured by state championships.
The Lions have 10 team titles with three in girls outdoor track and field. The softball and boys golf programs have two each.
Hackleburg's Daniel Cooper and Cherokee's Braxton Martin had the same experience as Partrick — climbing to the top of the medal stand twice.
Cooper was the Class 1A 100 and 200 champion, while Martin took the 1A 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles titles.
For Cooper, he's the first boys outdoor gold medalist from Hackleburg since at least 1945.
Martin defended the 300 hurdles championship he won last season, which was the first event won by the Cherokee boys since 2008. He's now the first to win two individual events at the same state meet since Maricus Smith won the 400 and high jump in 2002.
Martin precisely matched his runner-up 110 hurdles time from a year ago — 16.13 seconds — but netted gold this year. He ran the 300 hurdles in 40.98 seconds, almost eight-tenths of a second better than last year's winning time.
Cooper, who medaled in both the 100 and 200 last season, broke through this year.
After finishing second in the 100 in 11.21 seconds last year, Cooper ran a 11.16 this time and hit gold. After taking third in the 200 in 23.05 seconds a year ago, he posted a 22.41 Saturday.
Hamilton won three events in Class 4A. Meg Wiginton won the 300 hurdles girls title, while Ethan Robinson was the boys pole vault champion and Matthew Coleman the boys javelin winner.
The Aggies last won any event in 2005 when Emily Harden was the 4A girls 3,200 champion.
Covenant Christian also brought home a gold medal for the first time. The Eagles are a first-year varsity program.
Kristen Shaw won the Class 1A girls 400 championship. She was also the 100 runner-up.
Vina's Karmin Scott won the 1A girls javelin, giving the Red Devils their first event victory since 2017 when Anna Bell Upton won the discus. Scott was also runner-up in the long jump and triple jump, plus was fourth in the discus.
Colbert County grabbed a Class 3A girls relay championship. Taliya Howard, Kairon Cooper, Joyden Ricks and Keeara Ricks won the 400 relay in 50.39 seconds, 16-hundreths of a second ahead of Pike County.
The Indians had just two previous girls event titles this century, both in 2017 when Larynn Clopton won the 100 and 200.
With Jamarian Acklin's victory in the 4A shot put, the Deshler boys have their first event championship since 2013. That year, Juakeem Fuqua was the 3A triple jump winner.
Brooks' Tyler Haskovec was the 4A boys discus champion. The Lions have won six state events in the last seven outdoor championships.
Lexington's Aspen Arrowsmith won her second straight 2A javelin championship. After throwing 132-9 last year, she won in 120-8 this season.
The 4A-7A championships were in Gulf Shores, while the 1A-3A meets were in Cullman.
