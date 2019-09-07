CENTRAL HEIGHTS – Brooks bounced back from last week’s loss to Hartselle with a Class 4A, Region 8 victory over Central Friday night.
Camryn Beckwith and Carson Daniel each rushed for over 100 yards, as Brooks held on for a 35-28 victory.
Daniel rushed for two scores and passed to Kobe Warden for two more touchdowns. He finished with 242 total yards. Beckwith rushed for 130 yards and a score on 19 carries in what turned out to be a back-and-forth game.
Four different players scored for Central. Dalton Hanback, the area’s leading rusher, scored the game’s first touchdown by was held to 75 yards on 19 carries.
“We’ve still got work to do,” Brooks coach Brad Black said. “Central has got a good team. They’ve got good players.”
The teams traded first-quarter touchdowns and 2-point conversions. Hanback scored on a 6-yard run and Peyton Palmer tossed the conversion pass to Marshall White for an 8-0 lead. Daniel answered with a 3-yard run and added the conversion.
Daniel, who threw for 126 yards, found Warden with a 20-yard TD pass to open the second quarter. Kirk Miller’s extra point gave the Lions (2-1, 1-0) a 15-8 lead. Seth Holt ran 7 yards and Palmer’s conversion pass to Jamal Ingram had the Wildcats ahead 16-15.
Beckwith put Brooks back ahead late in the quarter with a 15-yard run. Daniel’s conversion run gave the Lions a 23-16 lead at the half.
Palmer ran 16 yards for a touchdown after J.P. Spillers recovered a fumble as the Wildcats pulled within 23-22 in the third quarter. White’s 7-yard run with 8:36 to play gave Central a 28-23 lead before Brooks scored the final two touchdowns.
Daniel connected with Warden on a 10-yard pass to give Brooks the lead at 29-28, and his 32-yard run on the final play resulted in the 35-28 final.
