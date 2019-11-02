KILLEN — Camryn Beckwith ran for three second-half touchdowns as Class 4A Brooks rallied to knock off 5A Madison Academy 40-30 at E.D. Redding Stadium in the regular-season finale.
Brooks (6-4) hosts St. John Paul II of Huntsville in the first round of the 4A playoffs next Friday.
The visiting Mustangs (5-5) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before the Lions roared back to tie the game at 16 by halftime as Carson Daniel scored twice on one-yard quarterback sneaks. Beckwith added scoring runs of 2, 1 and 12 yards in the second half and finished with 106 yards on 30 carries.
“These kids are resilient,” Brooks coach Brad Black said. “They faced some real adversity early and fought through it. Really proud of their effort against a good football team.”
Madison Academy, in its first year under former Brooks coach Bob Godsey (1998-2002), dropped its fourth in a row, the program’s longest losing streak since 2003.
Slate Rucker caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Avery Seaton as the Mustangs surged to a 10-0 lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter. Daniel would direct a 16-play Brooks scoring drive early in the second and finished it off by diving in from the 1 with 7:03 to go in the quarter. Daniel tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Kobe Warden as the Lions closed to within 10-8.
Daniel broke free on a 52-yard run on the next Brooks series and found the end zone three plays later, scoring on one-yard plunge. Beckwith ran in the conversion to tie the game at 16.
Brooks did not attempt an extra point and was 5 of 5 on 2-point conversion tries.
A shanked punt set up the Lions’ go-ahead score. Taking over at Madison Academy’s 15, Brooks needed only four plays to find the end zone, with Beckwith adding the first of his three touchdown runs and Daniel scooting in with the conversion.
The Mustangs answered with a touchdown run by Seaton and a two-point conversion, but Brooks took the lead for good at 32-24 by marching 74 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown with 10:51 remaining.
Daniel finished 15 of 25 passing for 92 yards. Warden had a game-high 10 catches for 47 yards.
