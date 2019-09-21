KILLEN — The Brooks Lions were dominant on both sides of the ball Friday night.
Brooks (4-1, 3-0) poured on 43 unanswered points en route to a 43-7 victory over Rogers (0-4, 0-2). The Lions tallied over 400 yards of total offense while holding the Pirates to under 200 yards and no offensive scores.
“Our offense played well and I am really proud of our defense and the effort they gave in practice all week,” Brooks head coach Brad Black said. “We executed the plan and everybody did their part.”
Logan Evans took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a Rogers’ touchdown but Brooks took control after that. The Lions scored on seven of their eight drives with the starters in, the only blemish being a lost fumble on the second drive.
Cam Beckwith capped off Brooks' first drive from five yards out and Patrick Burke’s toe-dragging 12-yard touchdown catch later in the quarter gave the Lions a 15-7 lead at the end of the first.
The Pirates’ sustained a long drive to open the second quarter but came up empty-handed after they were unable to convert a fourth down for the third time on the series.
Brooks scored two more times before the half concluded. Beckwith outraced everybody to the corner on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Carson Daniel connected with Cameron Doerflinger with 24 seconds left in the half from 9 yards out as the Lions led 29-7 at the break.
Daniel found his third touchdown target in Kobe Warden in the third quarter on a 5-yard pitch and catch. The senior quarterback did the work himself on the final score of the game, scampering in from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Daniel finished 17 for 22 for 244 passing yards, three scores through the air, 82 rushing yards on eight carries, and the one rushing score.
Beckwith totaled 83 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
Doerflinger paced the trio of receivers that scored with 99 yards on six catches.
“We feel like we’re the best offense in the state,” said Daniel. “We get Logan Turbyfill back next week and we’re just going to get better.”
Drake Patterson stood out on the defensive side. The junior safety dished out a number of big hits on his way 11 tackles. He added a pass breakup on a fourth down play as well.
“Everything I do is for those guys,” Patterson said. “Our defense is feeling great. This is our best defensive game played yet and there is more to come.”
