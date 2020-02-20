HANCEVILLE- For the first time since 2002, Brooks is headed to Birmingham for the state semifinals following a hard fought victory over West Limestone 54-48.
A rematch of last year’s regional final, needed overtime to determine the 4A Northwest Regional champion. The largest lead of the game came when Brooks led by eight.
“I’m so proud of my guys,” Brooks head coach Brian Wright said. “They never got too high or too low. We faced some adversity. We got down in overtime but the look in their eyes, I knew that they were capable. We were excited for the opportunity and challenge. They just stepped up. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Early on, Brooks and West Limestone struggled to find offense. Brooks held a slight 10-7 lead going into the second. Not much changed in the second quarter as both teams continued to trade blows with Brooks going to halftime, up 28-20.
West Limestone junior River Helms and senior Branson Owens did most of the scoring load for the Wildcats early on battling against Brooks’ Kyler Murks (16 points) and Knute Wood early and often.
However, Brooks relied heavily on of the bench guys Connor Lewis, Zach Ashley and Nate McCord at stretches to come in and perform. As a result, Brooks never trailed in the first half or regulation.
Lewis finished with 12 points, Ashley hit a big 3-pointer and McCord scored two points, giving Brooks quality minutes.
“We always talk about you don’t need to leave anything out there,” an emotional Wright said. “You need to play as hard as you can for three, four, or five stretches and you’ll get a breather. You know Connor and Zach, they are my 6 a.m. warriors. They are just committed to the team. They provide a ton of depth. We trust them.”
The third quarter, West Limestone found a way to get rolling outscoring Brooks 12-8. Entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats trailed 36-32.
Owens finished the quarter with five of his 13 points on a rare night where he shot the ball nine times. It was a halftime message inspired by West Limestone head coach Justin Taylor that helped fuel what would be the senior’s last performance as a Wildcat.
“It’s nothing schemed or Xs and Os but it’s going to be guts and Branson took that to heart,” Taylor said. “He did all that he could do to keep us from losing. He got us into overtime. Him and River played great the second half. I told Branson during a timeout that he willed us to a win against Deshler and I thought he was going to do it again today.”
Following a Cam Williams basket and a forced five-second call, West Limestone saw themselves down 41-36 with 3:56 to play.
The next play on the inbound, the Wildcats relied on a long inbound outlet pass to Helms who converted an and-one cutting the lead down 41-39. The next two possessions, they forced Brooks to a travel on Knute Wood and a turnover on Carson Villalta causing Brooks to call a timeout.
Immediately following a timeout, Owens continued his superhero performance.
He immediately stole the ball and ran down court for a wild open layup tying the game and forced overtime after a Murks miss to win the game.
Helms immediately went on the attack early in overtime scoring six points helping round out his total to a game-high 22 points.
But it was Murks and Wood who got their ultimate moments of redemption.
Murks redeemed himself from the game-winning missed jumper from the left elbow by knocking down two free throws that tied the game early at 43 in OT. What he did next, however, had the biggest impact on the game.
With 53 seconds left, a wide open Murks drained a 3-point shot from the corner to tie the game up at 48.
“I was so caught up in the moment when you hit a shot like that,” Murks said. “It could have been anybody else. We got a bunch of shooters that can shoot and it just happened that I was the one the play was called for.”
Brooks held West Limestone scoreless for the rest of the overtime period and Knute Wood was clutch at the free throw line hitting all of his attempts to round out a 15-point performance, going 8 of 9 from the foul line.
“They do a lot of things better than us but we are a mirror image of each other,” Wright said. “We care about defending, we care about guarding people, both tough nosed coaches and kinda old schooled… they hedge, we hedge. We box out, they box out. They defend, we try and defend. It’s almost like they have our jerseys on. It just comes down to who executes.”
And Taylor agreed.
“We both hang our hat on defense, Taylor said. “ We are a little different offensively because we want to go inside and they’ve got guys that can make shots. It’s hard when we play each other but it makes for good basketball.”
