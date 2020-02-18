HANCEVILLE- Kyler Murks' only 3-pointer of the game gave Brooks the ultimate momentum push in a 62-41 win over West Morgan.
Murks hit the shot at the end of the first quarter to cut the West Morgan lead to only two. From that point on until a Kobe Griffin basket early in the third, the Lions (26-5) held West Morgan to one basket the entire second quarter.
“We would have been down five if I didn’t hit that shot,” Murks said. “It kinda gives you a little confidence going into the next quarter knowing you're not down five but instead your down two. Especially knowing you get the ball back knowing your down two.”
West Morgan (16-12) started off strong early, led by Ashton Owens who scored six of his 15 points in the first quarter.
“We knew that they were going to come out with their best shot early," Brooks' Carson Daniel said. "If we could withstand it, we would come out with a win.”
Brooks head coach Brian Wright called the quarter “sloppy." His players, however immediately responded the main way they knew how — with a strong defensive approach.
His message before the second quarter was simple and stayed consistent throughout.
“Get back on defense,” Wright said. “That’s basically it. For whatever reason, we just didn’t get back on defense. We play team defense and as a team we didn’t get back.”
West Morgan was held to just 10 points between the second and third quarters. The defensive stops rounded out strong performances from Murks with a game-high 18 points, as well as Daniel, who scored 17.
Knute Wood finished with 10 points and was a key factor in keeping the game close in the first, scoring over half his points during the period.
West Morgan head coach Justin Henley knew that Brooks would present a challenge and saw that the game took a turn at the end of second quarter. .
“It came down to a 3 to 3-and-a-half minute stretch at the end of the half,” Henley said. “We turned it over a couple times in transition and missed some easy baskets and probably should have had the lead. We knew being down to them 10 is like being down 18 or 20. We couldn’t come out and make a run.”
Freshman Carson Muse for West Morgan finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Both Muse and Griffin finished with eight points.
The win for Brooks sets up a rematch of last year’s regional final with West Limestone.
“It’s gonna be tough, I know that,” said Wright. “We’ve played them three times and they are really really good and they are about the most solid team you can play. Defensively and offensively, they have our utmost respect and it’s gonna be a tough game Wednesday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.