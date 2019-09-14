KILLEN — Brooks got off to a slow start, but the Lions scored 45 points in the second half to defeat Wilson 72-20 in a Class 4A, Region 8 matchup.
Despite the Lions’ usual impressive offensive performance, it was the defensive play in the second half that most impressed head coach Brad Black.
“We have been on the verge of playing a really good half of defense for a while now, and we finally accomplished that.” he said.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half, and we knew we had to step it up in the second half,” Brooks senior defensive end Nate McCord said. “I felt like our offense and defense executed well in the second half.”
Wilson (1-3, 1-1) jumped out to an early lead. The Warriors recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff and drove 50 yards for a score. Tanner Melton’s 2-yard run gave them a 6-0 lead.
The Warriors attempted another onside kick on the following kickoff that was recovered by Avian Blalock. Quarterback Chris Silva scored on a 49-yard run the following play to give the Warriors a 12-0 lead.
“We had to make some adjustments,” Black said of Wilson’s fast start. “Coach (Matt) Poarch does a great job, and they had a plan for us.”
Brooks (3-1, 2-0) scored when Carson Daniel threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Burke to make the score 12-7.
The Lions took a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter on a 14-yard Cam Beckwith run, his first of three scores.
Brooks later scored on an 18-yard pass from Daniel to Kobe Warden to extend the lead to 21-12. After forcing a turnover on downs, Daniel threw a 53-yard pass to Warden to set up a 6-yard Warden touchdown run and a 27-12 Lions lead.
Silva scored on a 14-yard run late in the half. His 2-point pass to Andrew Terry made the score 27-20. Silva finished with 107 rushing yards on 20 carries.
The second half was all Brooks.
Daniel scored on a 33-yard run on the opening drive of the half to extend the lead to 33-20. Drake Patterson fielded the ball on the following kickoff to give the Lions a short field. Beckwith scored on a 1-yard run to make the score 39-20.
After forcing a punt, Brooks started in Wilson territory and scored on a 7-yard run by Deondre Fields. Beckwith added a 7-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to make the score 52-20.
Fields scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make the score 59-20. Caleb Campbell scored on an 8-yard run, and backup quarterback Hunter Himber threw a 9-yard touchdown to Burke to round out the scoring at 72-20.
Beckwith had 88 yards rushing on 9carries. Warden had 5 catches and 123 receiving yards.
“The second half was a story of compounding mistakes,” Wilson head coach Matt Poarch said. “We had a little bit of quit. You don’t give up 45 points in the second half without a little bit of quit. We can live with mistakes, but that little bit of quit I saw is what we’re going to have to work on. Our guys gave a great effort in the first half though.”
