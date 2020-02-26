BIRMINGHAM – Brooks had the lead going into the fourth quarter and a spot in the Class 4A boys championship game was within grasp.
And then Williamson ended the dream with a big fourth quarter, emerging with a 55-52 semifinal win late Tuesday night in the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center.
“It's a tough way to go out,” Brooks coach Brian Wright said. “I thought we battled. I thought we hung in there. I thought we battled to the end.”
Brooks didn’t win, but it did earn the respect of the opposition.
“I want to give credit to Brooks High School," Williamson coach Shumbe Hunter said. "They came and they fought from start to finish. As a coach, when you see that type of effort, when you see that type of grit and (being) willing to do whatever you have to do, you admire that."
Williamson controlled the pace into the third quarter, finding baskets in the paint and on breaks.
But Brooks adjusted and outscored Williamson 16-5 during the period to take a 42-39 lead into the final eight minutes. The lead came via a Kyler Murks’ 3-pointer followed by a Carson Daniel layup.
Brooks seemed to be in control early in the fourth until a Justin Brown 3-pointer tied it at 42. Jordan Bell scored on the next possession to give Williamson a 44-42 lead with five to play.
Knute Wood gave Brooks its last lead at 45-44 when he scored through contact and converted the three-point play.
Williams answered, though. Robert Woodyard scored six of the next eight points to help extend Williamson’s lead to 53-45 with under a minute to play.
The Lions found a late answer with Zach Ashley hitting a layup and two baskets from Connor Lewis to cut the lead to three. On the final possession for Brooks, the Lions fumbled the ball and Jordan Bell scooped it up. He missed two free throws and a desperation heave by Brooks at the buzzer didn’t connect.
Murks finished with a game-high 18 points and Wood finished with 12. Lewis finished with nine for Brooks.
Brooks dealt with size mismatches most of the night with Hunter electing to keep one of his 6-foot-4 (Bell) or 6-6 (Clifton Granderson) players on the court.
Murks said the size disadvantage wasn’t a problem.
"I think that we proved that size really don't matter. It's heart," he said.
Woodyard led with 12 points while Jacameron Horn finished with 11 for Williamson.
Although the Lions didn’t reach their final goal, they set tone for the future after advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 2002.
"A lot of people didn't feel like we'd make it this far at the beginning. We just I think proved to the community and other people that a little town called Killen can do something big," Brooks sophomore guard Knute Wood said. "I'm just so proud of my teammates and I know that we've got a lot of growing up to do next”
