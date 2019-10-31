Area teams had a rough first-round at the Elite Eight volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex Wednesday.
In Class 4A, Central and Brooks dropped opening matches and were eliminated. Class 3A Lexington fell in its first match, as well.
Phillips survived its first match in Class 1A, but then fell in the semifinals
Bayside Academy 3, Central 0
Central’s upset bid against top-ranked Bayside Academy came to an end in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Admirals, winners of 17 consecutive state titles, advanced with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-7 victory.
“We didn’t play our best today, but we were facing a really good team,” Central coach Drew Murphy said. “We knew we had to serve and pass well to have a chance.”
The Wildcats (42-27) had no answer for Bayside’s Jacque Martin. The senior had 16 kills and added five aces. She helped the Admirals break a 7-7 tie in the opening set with back-to-back kills and Central could not recover.
Bayside raced out to 13-4 leads in each of the next two sets to complete the sweep. The Admirals finished the match with 17 aces.
“Our plan was to serve strong and try to get them out of system,” Murphy added. “It was actually their serving that did the most damage against us. We struggled to pass the ball. We knew going in that it was going to be tough. It was still a great accomplishment to make it back here for a second year in a row. This team didn’t have as high of expectations but continued to fight hard all year long. I’m extremely proud of this group.”
Central middle Kenzie Shinault led the Wildcats with five kills and a block. Setter Ann Margaret Keener added a pair of kills to go along with her 11 assists and six digs. Libero Laura Lee Keener also had eight digs on the day.
LAMP 3, Brooks 1
A match-high 17 kills by senior Jordon Tidwell was not enough for Brooks in a 14-25, 25-22, 17-25, 17-25 loss to DAR in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. With the loss, the Lions end their season with a 29-34 record.
“LAMP’s height hurt us, especially in the middle,” Brooks coach Ryan Roberson said. “Cameron (Lovell) and Jordon (Tidwell) really got going for us in the second set, and we also served better during that game. We struggled to serve and at the net during the other three sets.”
LAMP’s middles Oliviah Hughes an Claire Conway, each who exceed 6-feet, combined for 26 kills and three blocks. The Tigers are coached by former UNA standout Dee (Ayers) Wilson.
For the match, Tidwell added 11 digs to complete a double-double performance. She also recorded four blocks, nine assists and a service ace. Fellow senior Cameron Lovell also notched five kills, two blocks, seven digs and three aces.
“This season was so rewarding,” Roberson added. “We were able to overcome injuries and adversities and make it back here is just an accomplishment for this team that I will never forget.”
St. Luke’s 3, Lexington 0
Lexington’s bid for a state championship ended in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 loss to St. Luke’s, one of four private schools that advanced from the South Super Regional.
Gracie Sims had 15 digs and 10 kills to lead St. Luke’s to the 25-11, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Lexington. Haley Patterson added 12 kills and five blocks, Abigail Lowry had 15 kills and setter Grace Garrett had 32 assists. She also had 11 digs.
--
Phillips 3, Pleasant Home 2
Phillips pulled off a remarkable comeback against defending state champion Pleasant Home. After dropping the first two sets, the She Bears rallied for the 15-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-12 victory. Alli Temple led the way with 25 kills and 22 assists. Ally McCollum added 18 kills and was a force at the net with seven blocks.
In the final frame, Phillips broke a 6-all tie by scoring five of the next six points. Back-to-back service aces by Jill Gillum gave the She Bears an 11-7 lead. Pleasant Home fought back to tie the set at 12 and prompt a Phillips timeout. Kills by Gracie Hallman, Allie Veal and Mary Ashton Hyde then ended the match and sent Phillips into the second round.
“Our players were a little nervous to start with, but they settled down and began to play with more confidence,” Phillips coach Debbie Grubbs said. “Nobody on our team has ever been to state before so I think their nerves got to them a little. Once they settled down and started to play their game, it was just like playing back home.”
Westminster Oak Mountain 3, Phillips 1
Phillips reached the final four of the 2019 1A State Tournament but fell to Westminster Oak Mountain, 3-1.
The Bears won the first set 25-20, but dropped the next three, 14-25, 17-25, 25-27.
Temple had 17 digs, 20 kills and 24 assists and Ally McCollum finished with 14 kills, one dig and three blocks.
