Campbell Parker scored 20 points while Junior Summerhill had 11 to lead Waterloo over Athens Bible, 57-53.
Waterloo (3-2) trailed 33-32 at the half but outscored Athens Bible 25-20 in the third and fourth quarters to win.
Jon Pendegraph also scored 10 points.
• Florence 64, Deshler 52: Deshler cut the Florence (5-2) lead down to four with under three minutes to play, but a late push saw the Falcons escape with the win.
Dee Beckwith finished with a game-high 29 points. The senior scored four three-pointers during the matchup and finished with 11 field goals on the night. Jaeden Webster ended with 17 points.
Tavaris Thirkill led Deshler with 18 points while Brandon Green chipped in 12 points.
• Wilson 46, Central 43: A game-winning 3-point shot from Micah Buerhaus propelled Wilson (3-5) over Central.
The game-winner came in the closing seconds from the corner, as Wilson rallied from an early 19-6 deficit.
Dakota Cagle was the leading scorer with 14 points for Wilson while Stephen McCay led Central with 16 points.
• Brooks 55, Rogers 31: Carson Daniel scored 15 points and sophomore Knute Wood added 12 as Brooks rode a strong third quarter to a win over Rogers.
The Lions led by one at halftime, before switching to a half-court trap defense in the second half. The change created a series of Pirates turnovers and propelled Brooks (7-0) to a 27-4 third quarter to seal it.
Benton Gray led Rogers (3-7) with 9 points.
• Lauderdale County 56, Westminster Christian 37: Lauderdale County opened on an 18-6 run and cruised past Westminster Christian in Class 3A, Area 16 play.
Sophomore Eric Fuqua scored a game-high 15 points for Lauderdale County (5+1, 1-0), while Xavier Mitchell tallied 12 points.
M.J. Gurley led Westminster Christian (2-7, 0-1) with 11 points.
• Elkmont 46, Lexington 41: Kane West scored 15 and Marshall White added 9, but it wasn’t enough as Lexington fell at home to Elkmont.
Lexington (7-5) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half before falling short.
Layton Smith led all scorers with 18 points for Elkmont (7-5) and Matt Lowery scored 11.
• Richland 53, Wayne County 34: Daniel Neshoba scored 20 points and Trey Luna had 14 as Richland led from start to finish in a 19-point win over Wayne County.
Clay Baugus scored 14 points to lead Wayne County (2-5).
• Muscle Shoals 69, West Point 57: Four players reached double figures and nine 3-pointers were made as Muscle Shoals (4-1) defeated West Point.
Kolby Smith scored 16 points to lead the way for Muscle Shoals. Mikey McIntosh added 14, Jamal Acklin finished with 12 and Nick Griffith ended with 11.
Kobe Bowers scored a game-high 20 points for West Point.
• Lewis County 57, Collinwood 34: Peyton Ward scored nine points for Collinwood but the Trojans fell to Lewis County on Friday.
Tucker Thompson finished with five points, while Aidan Baskins had four.
