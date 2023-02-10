RUSSELLVILLE — Sophomore EJ King had a shot to remember Friday. Russellville had a win to remember, too.
King sank a free throw with three-tenths of a second remaining, lifting the Golden Tigers to a 62-61 win over Lawrence County for the Class 5A, Area 15 championship.
Russellville (17-10) will host East Limestone for a subregional Tuesday.
King finished with 15 points to lead the Golden Tigers, while Amir Williams added 13.
Connor Southern scored 26 points for the Red Devils (7-18), who will travel to Madison Academy.
Russellville won an area championship for the third straight season and for the sixth time in eight years. The Golden Tigers are seeking their first regional appearance since 2011.
• Hackleburg 51, Vina 49: Blaise Vickery's 18 points helped the Panthers (11-11) win Class 1A, Area 14, their first area championship since 1998.
Jaquan Reeder added 15 points for Hackleburg, which will host Shoals Christian for a subregional Tuesday.
Vina (11-19), which is in the round of 32 for the first time since 1987, according to Vina, plays at Covenant Christian in a subregional.
• Red Bay 56, Sulligent 47: Holden Inmon and Ethan McCoy scored 14 points each to help the Tigers (22-7) grab the Class 2A, Area 10 championship.
Red Bay won its fifth straight area championship and hosts Hatton in Tuesday's subregional.
AJ Lowe had 16 points and Hunter Wood 14 for the Blue Devils (21-8), who will travel to Mars Hill for a subregional.
• Deshler 69, Brooks 38: Dee Newsome's 24 points led the Tigers (25-5) to the 4A, Area 16 crown, their eighth consecutive area championship and 15th in the last 21 years.
KJ Anderson added 13 points for Deshler, which will host West Limestone in a subregional.
Chandler Patton scored 13 points to lead the Lions (13-16). Brooks travels to No. 1 Westminster-Huntsville for a subregional.
With the Deshler girls winning their area title Thursday, the Tigers have won dual championships 12 times in the last 21 years.
• Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 44: Tanner Owens scored a career-high 20 points to help the Tigers (19-10) beat the Red Devils (9-16) for the 3A, Area 16 title.
Samuel Adams added 19, Miles Edwards 13 and Tylan Hampton 10 for Lauderdale County, which has won four straight area championships and five in the last six years.
The Tigers will host Phil Campbell and Elkmont will travel to Colbert County for a subregional.
• Colbert County 49, Phil Campbell 47: The Indians (13-11) downed the Bobcats (18-11) in the 3A, Area 15 finals. Colbert County won its first area tournament since 2015.
