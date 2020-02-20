HANCEVILLE- It took only five minutes for Lauderdale County to establish the kind of night it wanted to have.
Its 64-42 win started off with Eric Fuqua and Connor Smith both scoring five points and holding New Hope to one basket by Caleb Lewis. Juvonne Shanes picked up one of his three blocks and one of his two steals during the stretch.
From there, the rest of the game was in full control for the Tigers.
A non-familiar opponent in New Hope slightly made the challenge more difficult for Lauderdale County head coach Mark Newton, but it was a challenge worth accepting
“We didn’t keep up with (New Hope) a lot and I’m sure they didn’t keep up with us,” Newton said. “When we got (on) film, it kinda brought back memories from last year. I knew them a little better than I thought I knew them so it came down to us switching screens and having to stop the post.”
They held the Indians to 12 points through the first two quarters with heavy focus being placed on both Caleb Lewis and center Issac Zandbergen.
The emphasis placed allowed the Tigers to limit Lewis to just 17 points and Zandbergen to nine. Switching screens limited 3-pointers made as the Indians finished 3 of 23 from deep.
“This game came down to us switching screens and having to defend the post, Newton said. “ I figured if we switch screens they would really try to get it down to the post. So it came down to how we defended the post in order to limit some of their scoring.”
The defensive stops helped Fuqua finish with 27 points and a near triple-double performance by adding seven assists and eight rebounds. Smith finished with 20 points and was 7 of 9 from the field.
“I just relied on my teammates to get me in the game,” Fuqua said. “We just relied on the game plan which is what it came down too.”
“Anytime defense can spur your offense you're ahead because you got numbers,” Newton said. “So that's a big deal to defend. Anytime you can get easy buckets, you gotta take the easy buckets anytime you can get them.”
New Hope head coach Todd Jeffries immediately recognized the game plan on his team as early as the first half.
“The big thing is they switched everything, Jeffries said. “ We knew they were going to do that but we thought we could get a matchup problem inside. When we did, what they did was really collapsing the inside.”
Both Lewis and Zandbergen represent the only two seniors for the Indians and stated that this was “just the beginning” for New Hope.
“Right now it hurts,” Zandbergen said on the loss. “But it feels good to be able to bring more of a winning culture to this community. We’ve been kinda overlooked throughout the years but we are turning things around. So it feels good to start something new.”
Lauderdale County will play in the semifinals in Birmingham against either St. Michael’s or Hale County next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
