Deshler 54, Rogers 51
DESHLER (54)
Thirlkill 17, Crook 9, Siegel 9, Collinsworth 8, Sanford 6, Murner 4, Ramson 1
ROGERS (51)
Pounders 12, Davis 12, Krieger 10, Jones 9, Brown 7, Hankins 1
Halftime: Deshler 34, Rogers 28
Records: Deshler 23-10; Rogers 26-5
--
Lauderdale County 47, Phil Campbell 35
PHIL CAMPBELL (35)
Allen 11, Thomas 10, Mills 9, Cook 3, Taylor 2
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (47)
Smith 18, Tate 7, Putman 6, Maner 6, Belew 5, Childress 3, Adams 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 23, Phil Campbell 15
Records: Phil Campbell 20-7; Lauderdale County 29-5
--
Lauderdale County 64, New Hope 42
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (64)
Fuqua 27, Smith 20, Romine 7, Shanes 5, Mitchell 2, Grisham 2, Stanfield 1
NEW HOPE (42)
Lewis 17, Zandbergen 9, Manley 6, Beebe 4, Hill 3, Walker 2, Blackwood 1
Halftime: Lauderdale County 28, New Hope 12
Records: Lauderdale County 25-7
--
Brooks 54, West Limestone 48
BROOKS (54)
Murks 16, Wood 15, Lewis 12, Daniel 4, Ashley 3, Vilalta 2, McCord 2
WEST LIMESTONE (48)
Helms 22, Owens 13, White 7, Williams 4, Slaton 2
Halftime: Brooks 28, West Limestone 20
Records: Brooks 27-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.