Girls boxes
Deshler 68, Florence 62
DESHLER (68)
Thirlkill 22, Murner 9, Clemmons 8, Siegel 8, Bates 5, Linville 3, Collinsworth 3, Ramson 6
FLORENCE (62)
Weakley 11, Kennedi Hawkins 10, Jones 6, Thompson 3, Kendyl Hawkins 6, Makayla Liner 9, Madison Liner 4, Koger 6
Halftime: Deshler 47, Florence 43
Records: Deshler (4-2), Florence (6-3)
--
Rogers 62, Brooks 39
ROGERS (62)
Pounders 17, Krieger 15, Brown 9, Davis 4, Hankins 7, Jones 3, Thompson 3, Beaver 2, Gray 2
BROOKS (39)
Patterson 9, McAdams 7, McDaniel 7, Mullins 5, Allie 5, Partrick 4, Garner 2
Halftime: Rogers 25, Brooks 19
Records: Rogers (8-1), Brooks (5-5)
--
Wilson 43, Central 38
WILSON (43)
Wilson 3, Marks 5, Peters 18, Irons 9, Bevis 9, Collier 2
CENTRAL (38)
Laura Lee Keener 15, Ann Margaret Keener 3, Broadfoot 1, Bryndall Mitchell 9, Schinault 3, Ricks 7
Halftime: Wilson 13, Central 11
Records: Wilson (5-3), Central (4-2)
--
Collinwood 68, Lewis County 57
COLLINWOOD (68)
Retherford 27, Whitehead 7, Gobbell 5, Kautsky 6, Kelly 23
LEWIS COUNTY (49)
Tinnon 2, Brown 2, Feichtinger 10, Bowen 17, Lay 10, Warman 8
Halftime: Collinwood 32, Lewis County 24
Records: Collinwood (n/a)
--
Waterloo 35, Athens Bible 33
WATERLOO (35)
Peralta 16, Simmons 11, McFall 5, Caddell 1, Hutcheson 1, Morris 1
ATHENS BIBLE (33)
Chumbley 10, Ellis 10, Barksdale 7, Smith 5, Blakley 1
Halftime: Waterloo 21, Athens Bible 13
--
Lauderdale County 55, Westminster 21
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (55)
Smith 15, Maner 12, Adams 8, Clemmons 6, Tate 6, Belew 4, Putman 3, Dickerson 1
WESTMINSTER (21)
Plott 8, Wilkerson 5, Deerman 4, Weekley 3, Tyree 1
Halftime: Lauderdale County 25, Westminster 10
--
Russellville 55, Hamilton 52
RUSSELLVILLE (55)
Murray 16, Logan 14, Sikes 9 Whitfield 7, Glass 3, Rushing 2, Cox 1
HAMILTON (52)
Frost 16, Hollingsworth 15, P. Sorrells 11, A. Sorrells 6. Mclin 2, Smith 2
Halftime: Hamilton 21, Russellville 19
--
Lexington 48, Elkmont 31
LEXINGTON (48)
Stults 12, Allen 7, Turner 6, James 5, M. Hanbeck 4, L. Hanbeck 3, Pettus 3, Rhodes 2
ELKMONT (31)
Hand 10, Gant 10, Norman 6, White 3
Halftime: Lexington 30, Elkmont 9
--
Belgreen 75, Brilliant 19
BELGREEN (75)
Bagwell 28, K. Dempsey 13, Chandler 8, G. Dempsey 7, Tate 7, E. Dempsey 2
BRILLIANT (19)
Handley 8, Humphries 7, Raye 4
Halftime: Belgreen 55, Brilliant 10
--
Wayne County 52, Richland 50
WAYNE COUNTY (52)
Baugus 16, Bryan 13, McClain 5, Gallian 8, Camfield 8, Lee 2.
RICHLAND (50)
Jennings 31, Braden 6, Garner 2, Perry 1, Garner 2, Hood 2, Garner 2.
Halftime: Richland 28, Wayne County 15
Records: Wayne County 5-1; Richland n/a
--
VARSITY GIRLS
Shoals Christian 46, Cherokee 23
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (46)
Cole 19, Edwards 11, Turner 6, A.Rutledge 6, Manchester 4.
CHEROKEE (23)
Cole 10, Dean 7, Bunt 4, Qualls 2.
Halftime: Shoals Christian 23, Cherokee 8
Record: Shoals Christian 3-5
--
Boys
Brooks 55, Rogers 31
BROOKS (55)
Daniel 15, Wood 12, Lewis 8, Murks 8, Villalta 7, Ashley 3, McCord 2.
ROGERS (31)
Gray 9, Hendrix 7, Bradley 6, Wallace 5, Farris 4.
Halftime: Brooks 21, Rogers 20
Records: Brooks 7-0; Rogers 3-7
--
Elkmont 46, Lexington 41
ELKMONT (46)
Smith 18, Lowery 11, Parker 9, Robinson 3, Broadway 3, Smith 2.
LEXINGTON (41)
West 15, White 9, Lamar 8, Gray 4, Rosson 3, Martin 2.
Halftime: Elkmont 24, Lexington 15
Records: Lexington 7-5, Elkmont 7-5
--
Lauderdale County 56, Westminster Christian 37
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN (37)
Gurley 11, Taylor 6, Allgood 6, Brashier 5, Collier 3, Negast 3, Fancher 2, Sullivan 1.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (56)
Fuqua 15, Mitchell 12, Smith 8, Wisdom 5, Grisham 5, Hammell 3, Romine 2, Stanfield 2, Shanes 2, McIntyre 2.
Halftime: Lauderdale County 28, Westminster Christian 17
Records: LCHS 5-1, 1-0; Westminster Christian 2-7, 0-1
--
Muscle Shoals 69, West Point 57
MUSCLE SHOALS (69)
Smith 16, McIntosh 14, Acklin 12, Griffith 11, Pritchard 8, Ricks 5, Reed 3
WEST POINT (57)
Bowers 20, Cleghorn 16, Cochran 13, Walls 5, Wheeler 3
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 39, West Point 19
--
Lewis County 57, Collinwood 34
LEWIS COUNTY (57)
Clayburn 4, Pace 15, Thompson 5, Powers 7, Banks 12, Brewer 2 McCann 12
COLLINWOOD (34)
Chastain 4, Scott 2, Ward 9, Smith 2, Hollis 3, T. Thompson 5, J. Thompson 2, A. Baskins 2, Holt 3
Halftime: Lewis County 30, Collinwood 17
Records: Collinwood (n/a)
--
Waterloo 57, Athens Bible 53
WATERLOO (57)
Hester 5, Summerhill 11, Pendegraph 10, Parker 10, Scott 2, Wood 3, Godwin 6
ATHENS BIBLE (53)
Dutton 17, Brand 3, Pierce 21, Suggs 12
Halftime: Athens Bible 33, Waterloo 32
Records: Waterloo (n/a)
--
Florence 64, Deshler 52:
FLORENCE (64)
Beckwith 29, Webster 17, Lee 6, Joplin 5, Jones 3, Reid 3, Burge 2 Watson 2
DESHLER (52)
Thirkill 18, Green 12, Mintree 11, Malone 5, Hester 4, Wright 4
Halftime: Florence 36, Deshler 28
--
Wilson 46, Central 43
WILSON (46)
Cagle 14, Parrish 13, M. Buerhaus 5, Haywood 3, Hetrick 3, Leahy 3, Silva 3, Flippo 2
CENTRAL (43)
McCay 16, Murphy 10, Hall 5, C. Brewer 4, Lovelady 3, Palmer 3, K. Brewer 1, Minor 1
Halftime: Central 22, Wilson 20
--
Richland 53, Wayne County 34
WAYNE COUNTY (34)
Baugus 14, Butler 3, McClain 1, Camfield 1, Mosier 4, Crews 3.
RICHLAND (53)
Luna 14, Neshoba 20, Angus 3, Randolph 4, Anderson 2, Helton 6, Barnett 4.
Halftime: Richland 24, Wayne County 16
Records: Wayne County 2-5; Richland n/a
--
Junior varsity girls (late scores)
Hackleburg 28, Lynn 10
H- Laine Steward 8
L - Alrdrige 3
Wilson 42, Lexington 29
W- Gracie Beck 20
L - M. Begley
--
Junior varsity girls
Wilson 25, Central 16
W- Hayden Shollenberger 12
C- Callie Beth Wright 7
--
Deshler 59, Florence 33
D - Thirlkill 12
F - Turner 12
--
7-8 Grade Girls
Shoals Christian 37, Cherokee 8
SC – Sarah Davis 15
C – Faith Haas 6
