Boys
Wilson 71, Mars Hill 61
WILSON (71)
Leahy 8, Cagle 11, Terry 5, Hetrick 9, Silva 4, Parrish 28, Flippo 6
MARS HILL (61)
Crowden 11, James 16, Hargett 3, Cox 16, Bowerman 7, Connor 8
Halftime: Wilson 16, Mars Hill 12
Records: Wilson (6-9, 2-1), Mars Hill (8-5)
--
Sheffield 73, Tharptown 43
Sheffield ( 73)
Smith 3, Jones 7, Doss 10, Goodman 23, Carroll 7, Williams 12, Bowling 11
Tharptown (43)
Nolan 10, Garcia 5, Simmons 4, Valdez 17, Amos 2, Gomez 2, Lopez 3
Halftime: Sheffield 39, Tharptown 27
Records: Sheffield (12-4)
--
Deshler 52, Rogers 34
ROGERS (34)
Bradley 12, Farris 10, Peoples 5, Hendrix 5, Chmura 2
DESHLER (52)
Minetree 9, Wright 9, Thirlkill 8, R. Malone 8, M. Malone 5, Ricks 4, Anderson 3, Green 2, Hester 2, Collinsworth 2
Halftime: Deshler 24, Rogers 14
Records: Rogers 3-11 (0-4); Deshler 12-6 (4-0)
--
Brooks 58, Central 45
CENTRAL (45)
McCay 13, Hall 12, Palmer 6, Hanback 5, Glover 4, C. Brewer 3, K. Brewer 2
BROOKS (58)
Wood 19, Daniel 11, Villalta 10, Murks 6, Doerflinger 5, Ashley 5, Quillen 2
Halftime: Brooks 26, Central 20
Record: Central 3-12; Brooks 14-3
--
Lauderdale County 67, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 29
LAWRENCE COUNTY (29)
Reynolds 7, Cobb 6, Coleman 5, Vaughn 5, Bedford 2, Schultz 2, Boswell 2
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (67)
Smith 22, McIntyre 12, Mitchell 10, Fuqua 10, Wisdom 4, Romine 3, Shanes 2, Hafner 2, Hammell 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 39, Lawrence County 12
Record: Lauderdale County 11-6
--
Waterloo 53, Hampshire 33
HAMPSHIRE (33)
Jones 15, Morrow 8, Bass 6, Morton 2, Page 2
WATERLOO (53)
Parker 22, Hester 12, Godwin 6, Wood 6, Morris 3, Pendegraph 2, Scott 2
Halftime: Waterloo 26, Hampshire 17
Record: Waterloo 6-10
--
Haleyville 48, Carbon Hill 33
HALEYVILLE (48)
Long 6, Tollison 3, Berry 3, West 3, Blanton 8, Gilbert 4, Yarbrough 6, Dye 15
CARBON HILL (33)
Adkins 8, Wallace 5, Jones 3, Prince 3, Lawhorn 2, Pace 6, Aldridge 3, Cerezo 3
Halftime: Haleyville 23, Carbon Hill 5
Records: Haleyville (5-12)
--
Lewis County 37, Wayne County 23
LEWIS COUNTY (37)
Pace 6, Thompson 5, Powers 7, Banks 9, Mosley 8, Barnes 2
WAYNE COUNTY (23)
Baugus 10, Goss 5, Kelley 7, Camfield 3, Moser 1, Cruz 2
Halftime: Lewis County 20, Wayne County 11
Records: Wayne County (3-9)
--
Girls
Wilson 56, Mars Hill 46
MARS HILL (46)
Mitchell 16, Vaughn 11, Thigpen 4, Wright 4, O’Kelley4, Allen 2, Howton 2, Killen 2, Johns 1
WILSON (56)
Peters 15, Bevis 11, Thorn 6, Wilson 6, Carter 5, Liverett 5, Irons 4, Marks 4
Halftime: Wilson 22, Mars Hill 20
Records: Mars Hill 10-6; Wilson 9-9
--
Rogers 50, Deshler 29
ROGERS (50)
Krieger 19, Jones 15, Pounders 8, Hankins 7, Brown 1
DESHLER (29)
Ramson 8, Thirlkill 6, Siegel 5, Crook 4, Clemmons 3, Collinsworth 2, Bates 1
Halftime: Rogers 30, Deshler 15
Record: Rogers 14-3 (4-0); Deshler 10-7 (2-2)
--
Lawrence County (Tenn.) 58, Lauderdale County 42
LAWRENCE COUNTY (58)
Adkins 11, Tidwell 10, Moore 10, Vaughn 8, Hutchens 7, Willis 3, Gobble 2, Fields 2, Clark 1
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (42)
Smith 11, Adams 8, Maner 8, Tate 6, Dickerson 6, Putman 2, Childress 1
Halftime: Lawrence County 32, Lauderdale County 22
Record: Lauderdale County 16-4
--
Vina 37, Brilliant 17
BRILLIANT (17)
Hanley 5, Barnett 4, Humphries 3, Raye 2, Barton 2, Beasley 1
VINA (37)
Scott 7, King 7, Guin 5, Cantrell 5, Mills 4, Johnson 4, Harper 3, Gesler 2
Halftime: Vina 18, Brilliant 4
Record: Vina 14-3 (3-1)
--
Hampshire 40, Waterloo 20
HAMPSHIRE (40)
Ka. Rowland 12, A. Jones 9, E. Jones 9, Ko. Rowland 4, Potts 2, Stoner 2, Caddy 2
WATERLOO (20)
Sisk 8, Stricklin 4, Peralta 3, Simmons 3, McFall 2
Halftime: Hampshire 24, Waterloo 9
Records: Hampshire 7-4; Waterloo 6-9
--
Phillips 57, Belgreen 45
PHILLIPS (57)
Hallman 14, McCollum 15, Hyde 4, Temple 22, Veal 2
BELGREEN (45)
K. Dempsey 8, Chandler 2, G. Dempsey 7, Tate 14, E. Dempsey 14
Halftime: Phillips 24-14
Records: Phillips (6-8)
--
Covenant Christian 68, Shoals Christian 38
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (68)
Johnson 5, Scott 9, James 2, Ragan 23, Gann 29
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (38)
Edwards 9, Turner 3, Cole 6, Owens 6, Manchester 1, Davis 13
Halftime: Covenant Christian 47, Shoals Christian 26
Records: Covenant Christian (10-2, 4-0)
--
Collinwood 64, Mount Pleasant 38
COLLINWOOD (64)
Retherford 8, McWilliams 2, Haddock 5, Gray 3, Whitehead 7, Gobbeil 10, Robertson 4, Kautsky 10, Kelly 14, Quillen 2
MOUNT PLEASANT (38)
Bradley 9, Gray 10, Crossman 9, Chalk 4, English 6
Halftime: Collinwood 35, Mount Pleasant 6
Records: N/A
--
Central 46, Brooks 26
CENTRAL (46)
L.L. Keener 11, A.M. Keener 8, Mitchell 3, Fowlkes 6, Schinault 2, Belle Huffaker 16
BROOKS (26)
Alley 1, Mullins 2, Patterson 12, Partrick 6, McAdams 2, Akins 3, McDaniel 2
Halftime: Central 21, Brooks 15
Records: Central (11-4), Central (9-10)
--
Haleyville 54, Carbon Hill 27
HALEYVILLE (54)
Kutis 11, K.B. Boyles 4, Carroll 2, Aaron 3, M. Boyles 5, Callahan 2, Gilbert 4, Caine 12, Aldridge 11
CARBON HILL (27)
Martin 6, Ivie 8, Barron 2, Tucker 2, Kelley 4, Aderholt 5
Halftime: Haleyville 25, Carbon Hill 16
Records: N/A
--
Lewis County 48, Wayne County 45
LEWIS COUNTY (48)
Bowen 20, Reeves 6, Brewer 2, Fichtinger 6, Hinson 2, Lay 6, Warmon 4, Holbrooks 2
WAYNE COUNTY (45)
Gallian 18, Bryant 17, McClain 2, Baugus 6, Camfield 2
Halftime: Wayne County 23, Lewis County 21
Records: Wayne County (8-3)
--
JV Girls
Deshler 46, Rogers 25
Leading scorers: D – Rickard 12; R – Gray 14
--
8th grade boys
Mars Hill 36, Wilson 33
Leading scorers: M – Gannon Pigg 20; W – Briar Putnam 12
--
7th grade boys
Mars Hill 43, Wilson 29
Leading scorers: M – Jay Garret 13; W – Nate Nester 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.